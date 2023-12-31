Our football betting expert offers his Fulham vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge Premier League clash this Sunday.

Both Fulham and Arsenal will be looking to rediscover some form, with the hosts having lost their last three matches to nil and the visitors having suffered a disappointing 2-0 home defeat to West Ham in their latest outing.

It is the Gunners who are more likely to bounce back than the Cottagers, as our tips below suggest.

Fulham vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Arsenal to win to nil @ 13/8 with bet365

Martin Odegaard to score anytime @ 11/5 with bet365

Joao Palhinha to be booked @ 15/8 with bet365

Arsenal aiming for easy derby win

Fulham have followed up their back-to-back 5-0 victories over Nottingham Forest and West Ham terribly, losing their last three Premier League games to Newcastle, Burnley and Bournemouth, all to nil, by an aggregate score of 8-0.

Given their recent record in London derbies, in which they have lost five of their last seven at Craven Cottage without scoring, they could be in for a tough time against the title-chasing Gunners.

Arsenal will be looking to bounce back following a poor result against West Ham on Thursday and could be fired up for their trip to West London to face a side that has not beaten them in the past 11 meetings.

Fulham will be boosted by the return of striker Raul Jimenez from suspension, but even his availability may not be enough to breach an Arsenal defence that has kept five Premier League clean sheets this term.

Fulham vs Arsenal Bet 1: Arsenal to win to nil @ 13/8 with bet365

Odegaard out to find goal scoring touch

Martin Odegaard is yet to find his best form this term, but has resembled something near his peak in his last three games, in which he has taken nine shots and created 13 chances for his teammates, despite playing strong opposition in the form of Brighton, Liverpool and West Ham.

He should get even more space and opportunities to work his magic against bottom-half Fulham and could find himself on the scoresheet against the Cottagers once again.

The Norwegian star netted in both games against these opponents last season and the Gunners’ captain could play a huge part in helping his side return to form and finish the year at the top of the Premier League table.

Fulham vs Arsenal Bet 2: Martin Odegaard to score anytime @ 11/5 with bet365

Card likely for combative Cottager Palhinha

Just as he did last season, Joao Palhinha is leading the yellow card charts in the Premier League having received eight bookings already this term.

The combative midfielder will likely have to get through a lot of work against the ball-dominant Gunners and could find himself in foul trouble as a result.

The Portuguese warrior has been booked in three of his last four appearances and with referee Peter Bankes not afraid to dish out cautions, as shown by his 4.9 yellow card per game average this season, Palhinha could find himself in the book once again.

Fulham vs Arsenal Bet 3: Joao Palhinha to be booked @ 15/8 with bet365