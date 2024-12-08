Fulham vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: Gunners backed to win thriller

Check out our football expert’s Fulham vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips for Sunday’s Premier League clash at 14:00 (08/12/2024).

Having trimmed the gap to leaders Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table to seven points, Arsenal will be looking to maintain the pressure with a fourth-straight league win at London rivals Fulham.

But it is unlikely to be an easy ride for the Gunners, as Sunday’s hosts rose to sixth in the standings following Thursday’s 3-1 victory at home to Brighton.

Fulham vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Arsenal to win & both teams to score @ 12/5 with bet365

Kai Havertz to be shown a card @ 3/1 with bet365

Bukayo Saka anytime goalscorer @ 7/4 with bet365

In-form Gunners can maintain the gallop

This is by no means a routine away trip for Arsenal given Fulham’s lofty position and the fact that they have lost only four of their opening 14 league games.

However, there is a sense that the Gunners are starting to go through the gears, especially now Martin Odegaard is back pulling the strings in midfield, and they can overcome the challenge in a pulsating encounter.

Arsenal have responded superbly to a four-game winless run, recording victories over Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Manchester United and they have showcased their attacking talents with 10 goals scored.

However, the Gunners have conceded in five straight away league games, which includes their latest 5-2 road victory at West Ham, so Fulham may grab a consolation strike.

The Cottagers have seen both teams score in 11 of their 14 league games this season and that includes defeats against Manchester City, Aston Villa and Wolves.

Fulham vs Arsenal Tip 1: Arsenal to win & both teams to score @ 12/5 with bet365

Hothead Havertz may pick up a card

Only five players have committed more fouls in the Premier League this season than Kai Havertz (26) and, in what promises to be a fiery London derby, the German international may struggle to avoid a booking.

Havertz has been booked only twice in the league this season but those yellows came in two of their last three away league trips at Newcastle and former club Chelsea.

The 25-year-old committed three fouls in Wednesday’s win at home to Manchester United and he did pick up 11 yellow cards in his debut campaign for Arsenal last season, so he has previous for grabbing the referee’s attention.

Fulham vs Arsenal Tip 2: Kai Havertz to be shown a card @ 3/1 with bet365

Super Saka can strike again

Bukayo Saka has been the shining light for Arsenal this season, scoring five goals and grabbing 10 assists, and he may be able to add to his tally at Craven Cottage.

Saka scored home and away against Fulham last season and he arrives in west London with goals in three of his last four matches in all competitions.

The 23-year-old has had 41 shots in the Premier League this season, hitting the target on 16 occasions, and having Odegaard returning to turn provider increases his scoring prospects in this capital clash.

Fulham vs Arsenal Tip 3: Bukayo Saka anytime goalscorer @ 7/4 with bet365