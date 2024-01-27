Fulham v Newcastle Predictions and Betting Tips: Toon backed in FA Cup Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Fulham v Newcastle predictions and betting tips ahead of their FA Cup clash on Saturday.

Having endured an agonising EFL Cup semi-final exit at the hands of Liverpool on Wednesday, Fulham will be looking to bounce back in the FA Cup fourth round this weekend, but a testing fixture could await them against Newcastle.

Fulham v Newcastle Betting Tips

Magpies can build on Sunderland scalp

It has been a pretty turbulent season for Eddie Howe's Newcastle and they have not been helped by a testing start to 2024, having played Liverpool and Manchester City in their first two league games of the year.

They lost both of those fixtures but put up fights, going down 4-2 and 3-2, and sandwiched between them was a morale-boosting 3-0 win over rivals Sunderland in the FA Cup third round.

Sunderland may ply their trade in the Championship, but that was still a big scalp in hostile conditions for Newcastle and the FA Cup could yet save their season with their hopes of making the Premier League top five fading fast.

At 5/4, they look a fine bet to win this match against a Fulham team who will likely be fatigued and deflated by Wednesday's draw with Liverpool.

The Cottagers trailed the Reds 2-1 from the first leg and matters went from bad to worse when Luis Diaz scored after 11 minutes on Wednesday.

Fulham at least found an equaliser after 76 minutes to set up an intriguing finale but they failed to find another and lost the tie 3-2 on aggregate.

Fatigued Fulham could be worn down

Losing that game to Liverpool will have impacted both Fulham's psychology and fitness and, even if they manage to hold their own in the first half against Newcastle at Craven Cottage, they will likely not be able to sustain it.

Newcastle go into this match having enjoyed a two-week break, whereas the Cottagers were in action on Wednesday and goals could flow after the interval.

Newcastle have scored 25 of their 41 league goals in the second half this campaign and, with that in mind, a bet on the second half to be the highest-scoring could be of interest.

Expect Isak to pounce in fourth-round clash

Although it has been an up-and-down campaign for Newcastle in the Premier League this season, Alexander Isak has still performed, bagging ten goals in 16 league appearances this term.

And he would have gained even more fan approval in the third round of the FA Cup, in which he scored twice in the 3-0 win over Sunderland.

The Swedish marksman has also scored in each of the EFL Cup and Champions League this season and looks a value bet to score at Craven Cottage and help his side progress to the next stage of the FA Cup.

