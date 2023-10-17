France vs Scotland Predictions and Betting Tips: France can bring Scots back down to earth

Our football betting expert offers his France vs Scotland predictions and betting tips in the lead-up to their international friendly.

The Scots will head into the friendly on a high, on the back of mission accomplished after securing qualification for Euro 2024 in Germany, as they prepare the face the French in an international friendly.

France vs Scotland Betting Tips

France might well bring the Scots back down to earth in Lille and show Steve Clarke’s side the size of the challenge that awaits them if they want to go far in the major competition next summer.

France can put Scots to the sword

Looking at France’s home record of late, the visitors could be in for a tough night at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Didier Deschamps’ side are on a four-game winning run on home soil and haven’t conceded a single goal in that spell.

There is a reason France reached the World Cup final in Qatar last year and why they should be serious contenders to be crowned champions of Europe next summer.

A strong defence has a big part to play in that, while they are blessed with some of the best attacking players in the world.

With this being a friendly, Deschamps is likely to tinker with his starting line-up, but it would be little shock to see France continue their trend and make it five home wins on the bounce without conceding on Tuesday night.

Griezmann can add to tally

With an impressive 44 international goals to his name, the 32-year-old Antoine Griezmann has played an important role in France’s success over the years.

Currently in the shadow of superstar Kylian Mbappe, the pressure seems to be slightly off Griezmann these days and that should allow the Atletico Madrid star to play his best football.

Griezmann scored from the penalty spot in France’s last friendly outing against Germany and he might well be given spot-kick duties from the start against the Scots.

Scotland showed in their recent 3-1 home defeat to rivals England that they can still be vulnerable at the back and Griezmann should have chances to edge closer to 50 goals for his country in Lille.

Frustration could be too much for Dykes

Scotland are likely to see much less of the ball on Tuesday and that might well leave striker Lyndon Dykes with plenty of running to do to put pressure on the French backline.

No player has picked up more yellow cards in Euro qualifying for Scotland than Dykes, who like three others has two bookings to his name

QPR forward Dykes is not afraid to put in a tough challenge to unsettle defenders and he might just land himself in hot water with the officials in Lille.

