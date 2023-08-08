Our expert offers his best France vs Morocco predictions and betting tips for today Round of 16, with an exciting game tipped in Adelaide.

France, who are unbeaten in the Women’s World Cup, will be looking to take another step closer to the final when they face Morocco on Tuesday.

Morocco did well to qualify ahead of Germany in Group H, but against strong opposition they have already shown they can fall apart under pressure.

France are the firm favourites going into this round-of-16 clash at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide and it’s difficult to see them crashing out at this stage of the competition.

France vs Morocco Betting Tips:

Odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Over 3.5 total goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Maelle Lakrar to score at any time @ 9/2 with bet365

Bet-builder - One or both teams not to score & Eugenie Le Sommer to score at any time @ 7/5 with bet365

Expect goals in Adelaide

With the attacking talent France have on show and Morocco’s ability to capitulate under pressure, this could be a high-scoring encounter.

Morocco started the World Cup in the worst possible way with a 6-0 defeat at the hands of Euro 2022 runners-up Germany.

Remarkably, however, it was the Moroccans who progressed to the knockout stages, with Germany crashing out in the round-robin stage.

France will have taken plenty of notes from that 6-0 thrashing and if they can establish an early lead, Moroccan heads could start to drop and the goals may well come flying in.

France Women vs Women Morocco Bet 1: Over 3.5 total goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Lakrar one to look out for

She is a defender but Maelle Lakrar has been making a habit of scoring for France in her brief international career.

The Montpellier star has scored three goals in seven appearances for her country and has already found the back of the net at this World Cup for Les Bleues in their 6-3 win over Panama in their last outing.

Lakrar likes to get forward and has already shown that she is an aerial threat. She looks a player worth keeping an eye on in the anytime-goalscorer market at an attractive price given her international record.

France Women vs Morocco Women Bet 2: Maelle Lakrar to score at any time @ 9/2 with bet365

Le Sommer can add to tally in French win

France should have too much quality in attack to lose this game, while Morocco’s lack of goals means it is hard to see the African side getting on the scoresheet.

Having scored just two goals in the tournament, Morocco have made heavy weather of finding the net in this World Cup.

France, on the other hand, have already scored eight goals in the tournament, with star striker Eugenie Le Sommer opening her account against Brazil.

The Lyon star, who has 90 goals for her country, looks more than capable of adding to her hefty tally against the Moroccans in Adelaide.

France Women vs Morocco Women Bet 3: Bet-builder - One or both teams not to score & Eugenie Le Sommer to score at any time @ 7/5 with bet365