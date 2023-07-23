France vs Jamaica Predictions and Betting Tips: France dominant in high scoring Women’s World Cup clash

Our football betting expert offers up his three best France v Jamaica betting tips and predictions ahead of their huge Women’s World Cup clash.

European big guns France begin their bid for World Cup glory on Sunday with a Group F clash against Jamaica at Sydney Football Stadium.

France vs Jamaica Betting Tips

Expect goals as France face Reggae Girlz

France should have too much quality for Jamaica and that may well lead to a high-scoring game as the European outfit seek to make an early statement.

Since the turn of the year Jamaica have had a habit of crumbling when they are beaten. They have lost five of their eight games in 2023, conceding at least three goals on each occasion. The Caribbean outfit’s last defeat was a 7-3 humbling at the hands of Mexico, and they face a France side who have one of the best attacks in the tournament.

The French are more than capable of scoring heavily, having hit five in wins over Colombia and Uruguay recently. There’s also a chance that Jamaica could add to the goals tally as they have failed to score in only two of their last ten fixtures, so over 4.5 goals looks a good option in this clash.

France vs Jamaica Tip 1: Over 4.5 goals @ 10/11 with bet365

France can claim comfortable win

There is a gulf in class between the sides as France are ranked as the fifth-best team in the world by FIFA and Jamaica are rated 42nd best.

The Reggae Girlz are competing at the World Cup for only the second time in their history. They qualified for the last tournament in 2019 but lost all three group-stage games and conceded a total of 12 goals, scoring just once themselves.

Jamaica were beaten 5-2 by a poor El Salvador side in June and lost by a four-goal margin against Mexico earlier this month, while three of France’s last eight wins have been by more than three goals. They can make light of a three-goal handicap concession on Sunday as they bid to make an early statement down under.

France vs Jamaica Tip 2: France -3 handicap @ 4/5 with bet365

In-form Toletti a value scorer option

Finding value in the anytime scorer market isn’t easy in this fixture as there are a number of French players who are odds-on to grab a goal, but midfielder Sandie Toletti is an interesting outside option.

The 28-year-old has a modest eight goals in 34 games for her country but she heads into the tournament in good form.

Toletti scored in each of her final three appearances for club side Real Madrid before linking up with Les Bleues.

France vs Jamaica Tip 3: Sandie Toletti to score at any time @ 21/10 with bet365