France vs Italy Offer: Score £50 in Free Bets with Betfred

How to Claim Betfred’s £50 France vs Italy Offer

Visit Betfred’s sportsbook using the offer mentioned above Click the "Register" button at the top of the page Choose a Username and Password, then provide your full name and date of birth Enter your email, phone number, security question, and home address Complete the account setup process Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 bet on any sports market with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher You’ll then qualify for £50 in free bets Free bet funds cannot be withdrawn as cash and will expire after seven

France vs Italy Preview

Historic European rivals France and Italy meet in the Nations League Group 1.

Following the 2026 World Cup, in which Spain beat France 2-0 in the semi-final, Zinedine Zidane replaced Didier Deschamps as manager.

The World Cup and European Championship-winning former player has opened his tenure with consecutive 1-0 wins over Belgium and Turkey.

Despite leading Group 1 with six points, France have scored fewer goals and fewer shots than Italy.

Italy have failed to qualify for three consecutive World Cup tournaments, leading to Roberto Mancini, who won the European Championship in 2021, being re-appointed as the team’s manager.

Mancini has begun his second term as Italy manager with a 2-0 defeat to Belgium and a 4-1 victory over Turkey.

Nonetheless, whether the four-time World Cup winners have a team capable of returning to their former glory and competing with France’s star-studded side is questionable.

Despite Kylian Mbappe’s likely absence, France can still field an attack featuring Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele, and Desire Doue.

Italy’s squad is comparatively weaker. Manchester City’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni, and Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali are expected to start in key positions, but the team has rarely shown that it can operate cohesively against elite opposition.

Italy have lost each of their last three games against top-18-ranked teams by an aggregate score of 9-1.

A trip to face the third-ranked France is undoubtedly imposing, even with William Saliba and Ibrahim Konate joining Mbappe on the injury list.

Italy, who beat their neighbours in the 2006 World Cup final, will not enjoy travelling to France as clear underdogs, but it highlights the nation’s footballing decline over the last 20 years.

Italy can be backed at Betfred at 6/1 (7.00) to win at the Stade de France, while the hosts are priced at ⅖ (1.40).

Betfred’s £50 France vs Italy Offer - Key Details

OPERATOR Offer Bet £10 Get £50 Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.0) Terms and Conditions 18+. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility exclusions & T&Cs Apply. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org

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