France vs Ireland Predictions and Betting Tips: No issues for Les Bleus

Our football betting expert offers up his France vs Ireland predictions and betting tips with some valuable odds for this Euro 2024 Group B qualifier.

France, World Cup runners-up late last year, have made a perfect four-from-four-winning start in the group, whereas Ireland have just one win to show from their first three outings.

France vs Ireland Betting Tips

France -2 @ 7/4 with bet365

Kylian Mbappe to score first @ 5/2 with bet365

Antoine Griezmann to score anytime @ 13/8 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

A home win seems highly likely, while more goals for feared frontmen Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann could also be very much on the cards in Paris on Thursday.

Expect France to dominate

France have won five of the last eight meetings between the two nations, with three draws during that spell, as Ireland’s last win against Les Bleus came way back in 1981.

That dominance should continue at Parc des Princes with the home side taken to beat a -2 handicap.

Such is the strength of Didier Deschamps’ side going forward with Kylian Mbappe, the evergreen Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann all vying for starting roles, supported by the likes of Kingsley Coman and Eduardo Camavinga, there should be goals in Paris.

Ireland have impressively scored in nine of their last 10 games but, tellingly, their only blank came against France in the reverse fixture at home in March, which ended 1-0 to France courtesy of a Benjamin Pavard strike.

Another win to nil is predicted and on this occasion, though, France should be good enough to beat the -2 handicap.

Mbappe the obvious goal threat

Mbappe demonstrated his world-class talent in Qatar, scoring a sensational hat-trick in the final no less, and, after pushing for a summer move to Real Madrid that again never materialised, PSG have quickly realised he’s far too good to be left out of their side.

Since his return to the team, the 24-year-old has scored five goals in three games for the French champions.

He’s also hit four in the European Championship qualifiers so far for France so comes into this clash in red-hot form, where he looks very backable at 5/2 to open the scoring at his home stadium.

Griezmann also a good goal option

Expecting a comfortable France win in this Group B mismatch means there are set to be plenty of goals for Deschamps to celebrate.

While Mbappe may well provide them, experienced frontman Griezmann looks solid value at 13/8 in the anytime market.

Griezmann has one for Atletico so far this season but his total for Les Blues - 43 in 121 caps - marks him down as a reliable performer in the final third for his country.

The 32-year-old also notched in the opening qualifier against Netherlands and has been operating in a central role for France so will surely fancy his chances of netting against Stephen Kenny’s men.

