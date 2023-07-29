Our football betting expert offers up his three best France vs Brazil betting tips and predictions ahead of their clash on Saturday morning.

Brazil top Group F after beating Panama 4-0 in their opening fixture of the tournament. Ary Borges scored a hat-trick for the Samba Girls at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide. France, who drew with Jamaica in their opener, should provide stiffer opposition.

France vs Brazil Betting Tips

France can get campaign back on track

There was stunned silence among France followers after their goalless draw with Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium on Sunday. The 39,045 fans inside the ground all expected France to take the points, but a resolute Jamaica held firm.

There will be no sense of panic in the French ranks, though, as qualification to the knockout stages is still well within reach, with two teams progressing from each group. Les Bleues can raise their game to beat Brazil.

Team spirit appears to have much improved in the French squad since Herve Renard took over as manager. The defence did their job against Jamaica and in match two it is time for the French forwards to show off their talent.

Lively Geyoro should prove dangerous

Kadidatou Diani is a class act who France will need to be firing if they are to go deep into this competition – and she is a tempting first goalscorer option against Brazil – but preference at bigger prices is for Grace Geyoro.

The Paris St-Germain captain, who was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is an inspirational character. She is the heartbeat of the French team – the complete midfielder – and she has a habit of popping up with key goals.

With 15 goals from 67 appearances for France, Geyoro has shown she is a goal threat at international level. She carries a strong engine and is usually vibrant for the full 90 minutes. She scored a hat-trick in a 5-1 Euro 2022 victory over Italy.

Both teams likely to get on scoresheet

France are fancied to win the game, but repelling Brazil throughout is a challenging assignment, and the likelihood is that both teams get a goal.

As Canarinhas, as Brazil are officially nicknamed, like to play on the front foot and are blessed with plenty of attacking options.

The strength and big-game experience of Euro 2022 semi-finalists France can prove decisive in the end, but a 2-1 victory may be the final scoreline. A gripping contest seems in store.

