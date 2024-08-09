France U23 vs Spain U23 Predictions and Betting Tips: Host to Hoist their Flag

Our football betting expert offers his France U23 vs Spain U23 predictions and betting tips ahead of their Olympics men's final clash this Friday.

Hosts France have excelled in all disciplines at the Olympics and can add another gold to their tally by piling more misery on Tokyo runners-up Spain at the Parc des Princes.

France U23 vs Spain U23 Betting Tips

France Olympic to win @ 11/8 with bet365

Jean-Philippe Mateta to Score @ 15/8 with bet365

Michael Olise to score or assist @ 5/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Going for Gold

France's winning gold feels like destiny and they are battle-hardened after a bit of a war against Argentina and only overcoming Egypt after extra-time.

So are Spain, grafting their way past Morocco in the semi-finals. After their senior side won the Euros, they will be desperate to avoid the same fate as their female counterparts, who lost to Brazil in the semi-finals.

Their victory over the Atlas Lions came courtesy of second-half goals from Fermin Lopez and Juanlu.

Barcelona's Lopez is a real player to look for and among France's three central midfielders' key tasks will be to track his late runs from midfield.

He has four goals in the tournament and is part of a truly talented group of players, however, the hosts keep producing moments of inspiration and can emulate their 1984 gold medal achievement.

France U23 vs Spain U23 Tip 1: France Olympic to win @ 5/4 with bet365

Mateta might be the man again

At the turn of the year, few would have expected Jean-Philippe Mateta to be a key player at Crystal Palace, never mind potentially firing his country to Olympic gold.

However, he has thrived under Eagles boss Oliver Glasner, netting 13 in 13 since the Austrian's appointment in February and has carried that form into the summer.

Mateta has scored four times, including the winner against Argentina and a brace in the semi-final win over Egypt.

Spain's central defenders Eric Garcia and Pau Cubarsi are both elegant on the ball and positionally excellent, but may struggle to handle his physicality and the 27-year-old looks a surefire threat to score.

France U23 vs Spain U23 Tip 2: Jean-Philippe Mateta to Score @ 15/8 with bet365

Expect more magic from Michael

Mateta has become the star, but former Palace colleague Michael Olise got the party started with a goal and assist against the USA.

He provided further assists against Guinea, Argentina and Egypt, also netting against the latter.

Olise's injury record means there remain doubts about his durability, but he is generally sensational when fit and there's a reason Bayern Munich recently splashed out a reported transfer fee of €60m for his signature.

The 22-year-old has featured in the hole during this competition and clearly enjoys drifting around the field into areas where he can find space to score himself and provide for others.

He can record another goal involvement at the Parc des Princes.

France U23 vs Spain U23 Tip 3: Michael Olise to score or assist @ 6/5 with bet365