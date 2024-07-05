France take on Portugal in their Euro 2024 quarter finals today, with our expert picking out the two markets to bet on following their games so far.

Dider Deschamps side head into today’s game with a strange run in front of goal so far this tournament, with no French playing having scored from open play for them thus far.

Given this, our expert has picked out the two markets worth backing today as they take on Roberto Martinez’s Portugal side.

France vs Portugal Euro 2024 Odds

France vs Portugal Market Odds Own Goal to be scored 12/1 First Goal Method - Own Goal 28/1 Penalty in the Match 2/1 First Goal Method - Penalty 7/1

French not in form

It’s fair to say that France haven’t been very impressive at the Euros so far, with Les Bleus’ yet to score from open play and winning just two of their four games.

They finished second in their group, something that lead to them finding themselves in the first half of the draw, one that is much harder than the second side.

This mainly down to their poor form in front of goal, with France’s strikes thus far coming from either own goals or the penalty spot.

It’d be hard to see France turn this around overnight and begin scoring freely from open play against a team much harder in the form of Portugal, something that means two markets in particular are offering great value going into the game.

Pens and Own Goals on Offer

Given the information above, betting on either an own goal or penalty to be scored in the match look great bets, especially considering these two methods are how every goal scored in France’s games have been scored so far.

Portugal themselves have seen their fair share of OG’s and pens, with their opener against Czechia coming via an own goal, whilst this can also be said for their second goal vs Turkey.

Georgia’s second goal came from the spot, with just under half of the goals scored in their games thus far coming via either of these two means.