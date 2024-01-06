Fleetwood vs Derby Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for League One Clash

Our football betting expert offers up his Fleetwood vs Derby betting tips and predictions ahead of their League One clash this Saturday.

Derby need to get their League One promotion push back on track after a New Year’s Day defeat to Peterborough, but they should welcome a trip to bottom-of-the-table Fleetwood.

Their opponents are winless in their last 10 games and have failed to net in their last seven outings, so will have plenty of work to do to arrest that slump.

Fleetwood vs Derby Betting Tips

Derby to win to nil @ 7/4 with bet365

James Collins to score at any time @ 8/5 with bet365

Over 11.5 corners @ 10/11 with bet365

Rams should have few problems

Derby were beaten by two late goals in a 3-2 New Year’s Day home loss to Peterborough, but they have won their last four League One away matches and should prove too strong for bottom-of-the-table Fleetwood.

Their hosts have scored just once in their last four home games and need to call a halt to their 10-match winless run soon if they are to have any hope of avoiding relegation.

The Rams kept clean sheets in their recent victories at Port Vale, Leyton Orient and Oxford, so it seems sensible to back them to win to nil against a team who have severe problems in finding the net.

Fleetwood vs Derby Tip 1: Derby to win to nil @ 7/4 with bet365

Collins geared to make his mark

One person who is not struggling for goals is Derby striker James Collins and this looks like the ideal opportunity for the Irishman to boost his season’s tally of 10.

He netted both Rams goals in their defeat to Peterborough and has his eyes firmly set on goal having had a total of 11 efforts in his last three matches.

Collins’ also takes penalties for Paul Warne’s side and he should threaten against a team who have conceded a division-high 42 goals from their 24 games this season.

Fleetwood vs Derby Tip 2: James Collins to score at any time @ 8/5 with bet365

Expect plenty of Highbury corners

Despite Fleetwood’s lowly league position, they are quite prolific when it comes to forcing corners with only four teams in League One forcing a higher average per game than the Cod Army’s figure of 6.25.

One of those teams is Derby, who average 6.71 a game - a figure second only to Peterborough - and an away average of 6.58 means the amount of corners they win does not alter much when they are not playing at Pride Park.

The Rams should be on the front foot as they look to make progress in the promotion race while some of their rivals are in FA Cup action, so there could be more than 11 corners in this clash.

Fleetwood v Derby Tip 3: Over 11.5 corners @ 10/11 with bet365