Fiorentina vs West Ham Predictions and Betting Tips: 3/1 Hammers goalscorer in Europa Conference League final

Our betting expert offers up his Fiorentina vs West Ham predictions and betting tips with Hammer’s goalscorer and booking tipped ahead of the final.

West Ham will be hoping to win their first major trophy for 43 years when they face Italian outfit Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final.

Fiorentina vs West Ham Betting Tips

The Hammers have impressed on their way to the final of the continent’s third-tier competition and should be confident of seeing off a side who have just finished eighth in Serie A.

Hammers can secure silverware in Prague

West Ham’s last major trophy was their FA Cup success way back in 1980 but they can end their long wait for silverware by seeing off I Viola in normal time in Prague.

Even though David Moyes’ side only managed a disappointing 14th-place finish in the Premier League this season, they have excelled in Europe, winning 13 of their 14 games in the competition, with a 1-1 draw against Gent in the quarter-final first leg their only blemish.

Fiorentina will be difficult opponents and finished their Serie A campaign with back-to-back wins over Roma and Sassuolo but they haven’t been quite as good as their English rivals en route to the final.

Vincenzo Italiano’s side finished second in their group behind Istanbul Basaksehir, losing 3- 0 to the Turkish side and also drawing with Latvian minnows FK Rigas.

They saw off Lech Poznan 6-4 on aggregate in the last eight but needed extra-time to get past Swiss side Basel in the semis and the Hammers should have enough to edge what is likely to be a closely-fought final.

Rice could find himself in card bother

Declan Rice is being heavily linked with a move away from West Ham this summer and if he does move on he will want to finish on a high by helping his side to victory in the final.

However, a fully-committed approach could also put the England man in danger of being shown a yellow card in the midfield battle.

Rice has not picked up a booking in the Europa Conference League yet this season but he was shown five yellow cards in the Premier League - the most in the Hammers squad along with Vladimir Coufal and Lucas Paqueta.

Antonio among Hammers’ goal threats

Michail Antonio has enjoyed himself in the Europa Conference League with his six goals so far helping Moyes’ men make it to Prague.

The 33-year-old scored twice in the 4-1 quarter-final second-leg win over Gent and then grabbed another in the semi-final first-leg win over AZ so the 3/1 available on him to score anytime in the final looks decent value.

While he will probably be slightly disappointed with only scoring five times in the Premier League this season, Antonio comes into the final in solid shooting form as he has registered seven shots in his last four games for the Hammers, two of which have been on target.

