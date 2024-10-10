Check out our football expert’s Finland vs Ireland predictions and betting tips, before Thursday's 20:00 Nations League B clash (10/10/2024).

Heimir Hallgrimsson has endured a tough start to his tenure as Republic of Ireland boss with back-to-back 2-0 home defeats ahead of a tricky trip to Finland on Thursday in the Nations League.

The hosts have also made a slow start to this competition with no points on the board after two games, although both of those fixtures have been away assignments.

Finland vs Ireland Betting Tips

Finland To Win @ 2/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Joel Pohjanpalo To Score Anytime @ 4/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Jayson Molumby To Be Booked @ 21/10 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Claim your bet365 welcome offer

Check out our guide to the UK’s best welcome offers to claim free football bets

Learn about the UK’s best bookmakers with our guide to the best betting sites around

Home advantage gives Finland the edge

This is already looking like a huge game in the battle to avoid dropping down to Nations League C level and at the current prices Finland look a great bet at 2/1 underdogs.

A defeat would see long-serving manager Markku Kanerva equal his joint-worst run as Finland boss, but he does have a good record against the Irish - winning both of his previous games in charge against Thursday’s opponents. It is also worth noting that Hallgrimsson is still getting to grips with his Ireland side, whereas Kanerva knows his squad inside out

Finland have won their last two home games and going back further they’ve won four of their last six in Helsinki, including a 4-0 victory over Northern Ireland.

Finland have a solid home record in the Nations League with six wins in nine games since the competition’s inception. In contrast, Ireland have travelled poorly and they haven’t managed an away win in the Nations League, losing five of their eight trips so far.

Finland vs Ireland Tip 1: Finland To Win @ 2/1 with bet365

In-form Pohjanpalo a goal contender

Joel Pohjanpalo only played for 29 minutes across the last batch of Nations League fixtures after missing the start of the Serie A season due to injury, but he is pushing for a starting spot on Thursday.

If, as expected, Kanerva does have him a place in the starting XI for Finland he is worth a look in the anytime scorer market at 4/1 after hitting some form for Italian outfit Venezia.

Pohjanpalo has two goals in his last three games for Venezia and he’s had six attempts in total across those three games. The 30-year-old provides an aerial threat for the Finns and stands out as a big price option to get on the scoresheet.

Finland vs Ireland Tip 2: Joel Pohjanpalo To Score Anytime @ 4/1 with bet365

Molumby a card candidate

Ireland midfielder Jayson Molumby is one of the market leaders in the Player To Be Booked betting and there is a reasonable chance he’ll be shown a yellow card at Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

Molumby was booked in the last batch of games against England and has three yellow cards in seven Championship appearances for West Brom this season, so he looks a contender to pick up a booking here.

Finland vs Ireland Tip 3: Jayson Molumby Player To Be Booked @ 21/10 with bet365