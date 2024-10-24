Check out our football expert’s Fenerbahce vs Man United predictions and betting tips, prior to Thursday’s 20:00 Europa League clash (24/10/2024).

Fenerbahce host Manchester United on Thursday in the Europa League and Jose Mourinho's Sari Kanaryalar and his band of fellow familiar faces could put further pressure on Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman continues to be in the spotlight despite Saturday's 2-1 win over Brentford and, while Fener might be struggling domestically, the hosts could put on a show at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

Fenerbahce vs Man Utd Betting Tips

Fener can add to Ten Hag's frustration

Mourinho's penchant for drama makes him perfect for Turkish football and he has already hinted at a conspiracy against him for his side's Champions League elimination against Lille.

Sunday's 2-2 draw at Samsunspor has left Fener fourth in the Super Lig, eight points behind deadly rivals Galatasaray, but Mourinho won't mind if his team beat the Red Devils on Thursday.

Ten Hag looks to have been given another life by Thomas Tuchel's appointment as England coach, but as in the Premier League, his team have been inconsistent in the Europa League, drawing 1-1 with Twente and 3-3 at Porto.

Fener beat Union Saint-Gilloise 2-1 before drawing 1-1 at Twente. They have lost just once at home this season and appear a superb price to win on Thursday.

Dusan could do it again

Part of United's problem over the last decade has been their inability to form a functioning midfield.

Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro are expected to try to hold the fort at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, but are still gelling as a partnership and may leave gaps in front of their defence.

Former Southampton and Ajax man Dusan Tadic is the perfect player to exploit such shortcomings and is in fine scoring form.

The Serb has netted in his team's last three games and is a candidate to get on the scoresheet again.

United may feel Fred's force

Former United midfielders Sofyan Amrabat and Fred are likely to form Mourinho's engine room and have points to prove after failing to consistently thrive at Old Trafford.

Amrabat struggled to adapt to the pace of the Premier League in his season on loan at Old Trafford, while United arguably only saw Fred's best form in his final years at the club when he was allowed to play further forward.

Both are likely to snap into tackles on Thursday - each averaging 2.5 tackles a game - but despite being behind in the betting, Fred looks the best one to back for a booking.

The Brazilian has been carded four times this season, including in his last two games and appears a reliable option for another yellow.

