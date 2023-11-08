FC Copenhagen vs Man Utd Predictions and Betting Tips: 7/1 Goalscorer Tip in Champions League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his FC Copenhagen vs Man Utd predictions and betting tips ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash in Denmark.

United needed a 97th-minute penalty save from goalkeeper Andre Onana to close out a 1-0 win over Copenhagen at Old Trafford on matchday three and they can expect another tough contest in Wednesday's return fixture.

Copenhagen held Sevilla, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund to draws in last season's Champions League group stage and in-form Bayern Munich had to work hard for their 2-1 win in Denmark on matchday two.

FC Copenhagen vs Man Utd Betting Tips

Draw @ 14/5 with bet365

Scott McTominay anytime goalscorer @ 7/1 with bet365

Lukas Lerager to be booked @ 2/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Red Devils set for more frustration in Denmark

Manchester United claimed a vital Premier League win at Fulham last weekend thanks to an injury-time strike from Bruno Fernandes but it was another unconvincing display from Erik ten Hag's men.

The result was more important than the performance following back-to-back 3-0 defeats to Manchester City and Newcastle but United look vulnerable favourites on their trip to Copenhagen.

Having lost their first two Champions League Group A games against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray, the Red Devils desperately needed a home win over the Danes – and they achieved it, just about, with Harry Maguire scoring in a 72nd-minute header and Onana keeping out Jordan Larsson's last-gasp spot-kick.

Copenhagen have competed well in all three of their Champions League group games, letting slip a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at Galatasaray and going 1-0 up on Bayern before conceding two late goals, so they should be backed to take a point off their struggling visitors.

FC Copenhagen vs Man Utd Tip 1: Draw @ 14/5 with bet365

McTominay goal threat is underrated

Manchester United's forwards have been in woeful form in the Premier League although former Copenhagen striker Rasmus Hojlund has scored three goals in three Champions League outings.

However, one of United's main goal threats in recent weeks is the unlikely figure of Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, who scored twice in injury-time to earn a 2-1 league win over Brentford last month.

McTominay was also on target in his side's next fixture, a 2-1 victory at Sheffield United, and he has been unfortunate not to add to his goal tally in the last couple of weeks.

He was denied by a brilliant save from Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson in United's Premier League derby defeat and had an effort ruled out by VAR due to a marginal offside call at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

FC Copenhagen vs Man Utd Tip 2: Scott McTominay anytime goalscorer @ 7/1 with bet365

Combative Copenhagen star could pick up another card

Copenhagen are a competitive side although ill discipline cost them on matchday one when they led Galatasaray 2-0 in Istanbul before conceding two late goals after right-back Elias Jelert had been sent off.

Midfielder Lukas Lerager was also shown a yellow card in that fixture and the Dane has been booked in four of his eight appearances in this season's Champions League qualifying competition and group stage.

The 30-year-old will have an important role to play breaking up United's attacks on Wednesday and he is a tempting bet to be booked again.

FC Copenhagen vs Man Utd Tip 3: Lukas Lerager to be booked @ 2/1 with bet365