Our football expert offers his Exeter vs Nottingham Forest predictions and betting tips for Tuesday's FA Cup fourth round 20:00 clash (11/2/2025).

Forest are hoping to avoid being on the wrong end of an upset at Exeter, 48 hours after Liverpool flopped just down the coast at City's rivals Plymouth.

Exeter vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Forest to Win & Under 3.5 goals @ 5/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Over 3.5 Exeter corners @ 4/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Ramon Sosa Over 1.5 Shots on Target @ 9/2 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Much-changed Forest can avoid upset

Nuno Espirito Santo admitted Liverpool's loss at Plymouth on Sunday has left him concerned ahead of Forest's trip to another Devonian stronghold, Exeter.

The Forest team have just spent a few days away warm-weather training in the Middle East but now have to wrap up for a Tuesday night scrap on the freezing south coast.

Despite the prospect of a tough night, coupled with what happened to Liverpool, and the fact that the demise of the Reds and Chelsea boosts Forest's prospects of winning the FA Cup, the Portuguese will still make wholesale changes.

He swapped the entire team out in the previous round and was rewarded with a 2-0 win over Luton so will do something similar at St James Park.

So he's clearly not overly concerned about being on the wrong end of a cup shock and on the face of it, he shouldn't be worrying.

Exeter are in terrible form at the wrong end of League One, sold top scorer Millenic Alli in the window and are plagued by injuries and ineligibility.

Forest can win this but, rather like their triumph against the Hatters, expect it to be a low-key success and a low scorer.

Exeter vs Nottingham Forest Tip 1: Forest to Win & Under 3.5 goals @ 5/4 with bet365

Grecians can earn their corner share

Forest are a team who are quite happy to play without the ball and even at home to Luton in the last round only had 45 percent possession.

They will surely up that at Exeter but Nuno won't mind if the League One side have the ball and there is every chance that Gary Caldwell's hosts can also notch up a corner or four.

They had five in their 3-1 home triumph against Championship side Oxford in the previous round and Forest conceded five to Luton.

Exeter vs Nottingham Forest Tip 2: Over 3.5 Exeter corners @ 4/5 with bet365 with bet365

Sosa so good for shots bet

Ramon Sosa pledged his short-term future to Forest despite interest during the window and the Paraguayan forward should be rewarded with a start at St James Park.

Sosa started in the last round and scored against Luton. He can be a threat against Exeter and is worth chancing at a big price to get two efforts on target this time.

Exeter vs Nottingham Forest Tip 3: Ramon Sosa Over 1.5 Shots on Target @ 9/2 with bet365