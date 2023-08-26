Everton vs Wolves Predictions and Betting Tips: Tight Clash in the Premier League

Our football betting expert brings you his Everton vs Wolves predictions and betting tips with some valuable odds in this Premier League clash.

Both these sides have had dismal starts to their seasons, losing both of their opening games, conceding five goals across the two and the similarities don’t stop there. Both played extremely well, and could’ve won in the opening match.

Everton vs Wolves Betting Tips

Over 3.5 Wolves Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365

Both Teams to Score - No - @ 19/20 with bet365

Hee-Chan Hwang Shot on Target @1/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The two sides now flounder at the bottom of the league sitting 19th and 20th and will desperately be searching for a reversal of fortunes, something three points would go a long way towards achieving.

Wolves with some bite

Wolves, despite losing both of their games up till now, have played well above what many expected, having sacked their manager a week before the start of the season.

They took Manchester United to the line and arguably could’ve won, in spite of some contentious refereeing decisions.

They also managed to net one against the impressive Brighton team that shocked the league last year.

They have racked up an impressive amount of shots, 39, and xG, 4.48, on the way. This is second in the league only behind that of their last opponents Brighton.

Wolves clearly have an attacking intent and seem to be able to test the keeper as well with 11 of these 39 shots being on target.

Six came against United and five against Brighton, both of whom are considerably better opponents than that of the Toffees.

Merely achieving 3.5 seems well within their wheelhouse, especially against Everton’s suspect defence.

Everton vs Wolves Tip 1: Over 3.5 Wolves Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365

Goal droughts

The likelihood of both teams scoring in these matches seems low especially when considering their respective form.

In their last five matches the Toffees have not had both sides score whilst Wolves have have failed to score in their last four away matches in the league.

With both of these sides evenly matched, albeit neither are excellent, goals could come at a premium.

Everton vs Wolves Tip 2: Both Teams to Score - No - @ 19/20 with bet365

Chan Chomping at the Bit

Hee-Chan Hwang is Wolves only goalscorer in their last five league games as the Korean has netted twice. With this in mind he should be shoo into starting for the side having been rested for the first two matches.

As their premier goal threat he also clearly has an eye for goal and will look to test the diminished back line that has conceded more goals so far, despite only facing 22 shots, the third lowest in the league.

Hwang could well be the man to help Wolves to hit their shots line.

Everton vs Wolves Tip 3: Hee-Chan Hwang Shot on Target @1/1 with bet365