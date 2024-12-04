Our football betting expert offers his Everton vs Wolves predictions and betting tips, ahead of Wednesday’s 19:30 Premier League clash (04/12/2024)

It has been a tumultuous season for both Everton and Wolves, as a distinct lack of quality and points sees them hugging the relegation zone. Recent victories may have buoyed Gary O’Neil’s visitors however, whilst the Toffees' lacklustre efforts of late may persist.

Everton vs Wolves Betting Tips

Double Chance - Draw or Wolves @ 7/10 with bet365

Over 2.5 Wolves Cards @ 6/5 with bet365

Wolves - Most Shots on Target @ 13/8 with bet365

Wolves Gainful at Goodison

It has been a rough few months for Everton and Toffees supporters alike, as they scored just a single goal in the month of November, and then were on the wrong end of a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester United, but it only looks set to get worse.

Wolves meanwhile look to have turned it around, having had one point a few weeks ago, two wins and three draws have dragged them from the bottom, as they have now only lost one of their last five.

The Toffees have loved their draws of late, three of their last five going this way, yet, they have hardly impressed against Wolves of late, and this could prove their downfall.

Everton have not beaten Wolves since 2021, having faced five defeats and a single draw to their name, regardless of location, something that should embolden Gary O’Neil’s men in this one.

Draw or win the double chances have us covered in this one for Wolves, but everything seems to say that they are getting points out of this one.

Everton vs Wolves Tip 1: Double Chance - Draw or Wolves @ 7/10 with bet365

Bookings on the Cards

Perhaps unsurprisingly the slew of poor results that Wolves faced brought out the worst in the side, but it hasn’t abandoned them as the points started coming.

Bookings have been the norm for the side, and trips to Goodison hardly improve their nature, making them ripe for some special attention from the referee.

Both of their most recent trips to the home of the Toffees saw cover the over 2.5 bookings line with ease.

They have equally been averaging 2.77 cards per match, and when facing a fierce Toffees crowd are not going to go quietly.

Wolves have faced discipline issues all term and will continue to do so.

Everton vs Wolves Tip 2: Over 2.5 Wolves Cards @ 6/5 with bet365

Toffees to Feel the Bite

Everton have been lacking in nearly all aspects of their game this term, and whilst Wolves may have struggled with results, it has not been for a lack of trying.

Hence the option for the visitors to top the shots on target in the match looks a great one, with the hosts having scored just a single goal at home in the last 30 days.

Wolves have been averaging 5.67 on target shots whilst on the road this term, as the Toffees have been hitting sub-five in every clash.

Wolves will be well in the game, even more so than the hosts, serving them well in the shots-on-target battle.

Everton vs Wolves Tip 3: Wolves - Most Shots on Target @ 13/8 with bet365