Everton vs Tottenham Predictions and Betting Tips: Spurs star can sting former employers

Our football betting expert offers his Everton vs Tottenham predictions and betting tips in the lead-up to their Premier League clash at Goodison Park

Premier League mainstays Everton and Tottenham have contrasting priorities over the coming months and will be looking to exploit each other's respective weaknesses when they clash in Saturday's early game.

Everton vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Tottenham to win and both teams to score @ 12/5 with bet365

Richarlison Anytime Goalscorer @ 15/8 with bet365

Jordan Pickford to make over 4.5 saves @ 12/5 with bet365

Exciting Tottenham to edge Goodison thriller

With Luton beating Brighton on Tuesday, Everton's draw at Fulham on the same evening resulted in Sean Dyche's side dropping back into the bottom three and after a run of four straight victories in early to mid-December, the Merseyside club have failed to win their last five.

Worryingly, they have failed to score in their last three but that could change on Saturday, with 12 of Tottenham's last 13 league games featuring both teams scoring.

They include Wednesday's 3-2 home win over Brentford as Ange Postecoglou's desire to go out and win games can leave his side open to losing them.

Spurs won December's reverse fixture 2-1 and a repeat of that scoreline in their favour could be something to look out for.

Everton vs Tottenham Tip 1: Tottenham to win and both teams to score @ 12/5 with bet365

In-form Richarlison carrying Spurs threat

Richarlison's poor first season after leaving Everton for Tottenham in 2022 raised doubts about whether he would get a chance under Postecoglou, but the Australian has managed the forward expertly and is getting the best out of him.

The 26-year-old only scored once in the league last term but has netted eight times this season and has been in fabulous form in recent weeks.

Richarlison has scored seven times in as many league appearances, one of them coming in December's reverse game.

With Heung-Min Son still away with South Korea at the Asian Cup, the former Toffees forward will lead the line and, with the crowd likely to be on his back on his first appearance back at Goodison since leaving, the Brazil star will have extra motivation to shine.

Everton vs Tottenham Tip 2: Richarlison Anytime Goalscorer @ 15/8 with bet365

Pickford to be kept busy

Richarilson's resolve to score is likely to see him try his luck whenever a chance arises and that means Jordan Pickford, who kept his ninth Premier League clean sheet of the season in midweek, will have to be on his mettle.

The England goalkeeper is averaging close to three saves a game but his rate has gone up in recent weeks, making 23 blocks in his last five to get close to the over 4.5 required here.

Spurs have had the third-most shots per match in this Premier League, averaging over 16 efforts per 90 minutes and that makes the price on Pickford to make several saves highly enticing.

Everton vs Tottenham Tip 3: Jordan Pickford to make over 4.5 saves @ 12/5 with bet365