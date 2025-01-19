Everton vs Tottenham Predictions and Betting Tips: Spoils could be shared on Merseyside

Check out three Everton vs Tottenham predictions and betting tips from our football expert before Sunday's 14:00 Premier League match (19/1/2024).

Everton and Tottenham are both hoping to end long winless runs in the Premier League when they clash at Goodison Park on Sunday in the second game of David Moyes's second spell as manager of the Toffees.

Winless runs may go on for both teams

Everton and Tottenham are both desperate to end lengthy stretches without a Premier League victory, but neither may get the result they want and a draw looks the best value option in the match odds market.

The Toffees failed to win any of their last five league games under Sean Dyche, with creditable draws against Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City followed by defeats to Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth.

However, there was no immediate response to the club's latest change of manager as David Moyes oversaw a 1-0 home defeat by Aston Villa on Wednesday.

The Toffees headed into the weekend in 16th place in the table with only two wins in 10 home league matches, so Moyes has work to do.

Spurs' 2-1 derby defeat against Arsenal on Wednesday made it five league games in a row without victory following losses to Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Newcastle and a home draw with Wolves.

Ange Postecoglou's team tumbled to 14th in the table with the reverse at the Emirates and have lost six of their first 10 away assignments in the league.

Tottenham issued a reminder of their potential with their 1-0 win over Liverpool in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final against Liverpool, but the draw appeals most at the biggest odds of the three options in the match betting and Tottenham's last five league visits to Goodison have all been draws.

Tight contest looks likely

Everton have been much more solid at home than on the road this season, with only 11 goals conceded (and just nine scored) in their 10 Premier League fixtures at Goodison Park.

Six of those goals came in their first two home league matches this season as Brighton and Bournemouth each scored three times, but since then only Nottingham Forest have managed to score more than once against the Toffees.

Tottenham have not been making the most of their chances in recent games and have not scored more than once in 90 minutes in any of their last four matches, with their three FA Cup goals against non-league Tamworth all coming in extra time.

There have been under 2.5 goals in each of Everton's last seven league and cup matches and they will likely be concentrating on their defensive effort once more in a bid to turn their season around.

Solanke could spur on Tottenham

Dominic Solanke has been one of the few bright spots for Tottenham this season and he looks worth backing to open the scoring against Everton.

The former Bournemouth striker has notched seven times in the league and has made early breakthroughs in several recent outings, opening the scoring in the 2-1 home defeat by Newcastle, the 4-3 EFL Cup win over Manchester United and the 4-3 home league loss to Chelsea.

Spurs have scored first in their last two league matches and the EFL Cup tie against Liverpool, while Everton have conceded the first goal in four successive Premier League games.

