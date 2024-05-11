Everton vs Sheffield United Predictions and Betting Tips: Toffees Tearing It Up

Our football betting expert offers his Everton vs Sheffield United predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash this Saturday.

It is now purely a case of trying to salvage some pride for Sheffield United as their relegation back to the Championship has already been confirmed, and that will be no easy task against Everton, who have saved themselves from the drop with ten points from their last four games.

Everton vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Everton to win to nil @ 17/10 with Betano

Over 2.5 Everton goals @ 13/10 with Betano

Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score at any time @ 21/20 with Betano

Dismal Blades unlikely to make their mark

It was always going to be difficult for Sheffield United to stay in the Premier League, but it is impossible to conclude that their campaign has been anything better than a disaster.

The Blades have been outclassed throughout the season and it looks likely that their shortcomings will be exposed again when they head to Everton on Saturday.

Their defensive issues have been the main cause of their downfall, but they face a team who staved off their own relegation with a string of good recent results, particularly at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche’s side have not conceded in their last four games on their own patch, which included a 2-0 win over neighbours Liverpool and it would be a surprise if their goal was threatened by a team who have scored just 16 road goals in their season of misery.

Everton vs Sheffield United Tip 1: Everton to win to nil @ 17/10 with Betano

Toffees can make hay against woeful opponents

Everton needed just a single strike to beat both Burnley and Brentford, while two were enough for in other recent home victories over Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, but the Blades’ defence has been so woeful that there is a chance for them to put on a show in their final home game of the campaign.

The Blades have conceded at least three goals in seven of their last 10 league matches, letting in 16 in their last four, and morale in the camp has to be on the floor.

It is a great opportunity for the Toffees to score three goals in a home league game for only the third time this season.

Everton vs Sheffield United Tip 2: Over 2.5 Everton goals @ 13/10 with Betano

Calvert-Lewin has found the magic touch

Everton’s rich form has come at exactly the right time and has corresponded with a golden run for their often frustrating striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

He has notched in four of his last five matches, including a memorable header in the win over Liverpool and a penalty which earned a valuable 1-1 draw at Newcastle.

He should be licking his lips about the prospect of playing against a team who have conceded 100 goals in their 36 games this season.

Everton vs Sheffield United Tip 3: Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score at any time @ 21/20 with Betano