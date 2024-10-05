Check out our football expert’s Everton vs Newcastle predictions and betting tips, before their 17:30 Premier League clash (5/10/24).

After securing their first league win of the season last weekend, Everton look to claim back-to-back home victories when they play host to Newcastle at 5:30pm.

Everton vs Newcastle Betting Tips

Everton to win @ 11/5 with bet365

Player to Score or Assist – Dwight McNeil @ 6/4 with bet365

To be booked - Bruno Guimaraes @ 11/5 with bet365

Dyche has Toffees on the right track

The relief was noticeable when the referee blew his full-time whistle at Goodison Park last Saturday, as Everton picked up a much-needed win over Crystal Palace.

The three points had been coming for several weeks and Sean Dyche had been keen to point out that performances had been better than the score lines suggested.

Everton had been two goals up against Bournemouth and Aston Villa, before losing both matches, while also giving up a lead at Leicester.

The Toffees were behind against Palace last weekend before coming back to win the game – a result that pushed them up to 16th in the table.

In contrast, Newcastle were unbeaten in their first four matches, before slipping to a 3-1 defeat at Fulham last month.

They did respond with a 1-1 draw against Manchester City, but it’s fair to say Eddie Howe’s side are a different team on the road compared to that at St James’ Park.

The Magpies were fortunate to claim a point at Bournemouth, before taking the points at Wolves thanks to a late fight back.

Everton vs Newcastle Tip 1: Everton to win @ 11/5 with bet365

McNeil the main man for the Blues

One of the few positives so far for Everton has been the form of Dwight McNeil, who has played in more of a central attacking position.

The former Burnley man scored both goals in the win over Palace, after being deployed in the number 10 role.

McNeil has four goals to his name in all competitions so far this season, as well as two Premier League assists.

It’s worth noting that the 24-year-old scored the opening goal in this fixture last term – a game in which Everton ran out 3-0 victors.

Everton vs Newcastle Tip 2: Player to Score or Assist – Dwight McNeil @ 6/4 with bet365

Bruno faces a midfield fight

Despite their contrasting form this season, it’s Newcastle who have picked up more cautions – with 15 yellow cards to Everton’s 11.

Three Magpies players have got multiple yellows, with Joelinton already on four for the campaign.

His Brazilian compatriot Bruno Guimaraes has received two cautions so far and faces a tough midfield battle this weekend.

The combative box-to-box style of Orel Mangala and Abdoulaye Doucoure played a big part in the comeback success over Palace and Bruno will have his hands full trying to keep tabs on the Everton pair.

Everton vs Newcastle Tip 3: To be booked - Bruno Guimaraes @ 11/5 with bet365