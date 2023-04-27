Goal brings you the latest Everton vs Newcastle betting predictions, tips and odds ahead of Thursday's 19:45 Premier League Kick off on BT Sport 2

Everton are desperately hunting points in their pursuit of survival but face stern test when Newcastle head to Goodison Park on Thursday.

The Toffees sit 18th and are one point from safety after Leicester's 1-1 draw with Leeds at Elland Road on Tuesday. Sean Dyche's side have failed to win in five but they have picked up three draws during that streak.

Newcastle bounced back from a 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa by sealing an emphatic 6-1 victory over Tottenham at St James' Park on Sunday.

The Magpies scored five goals in the opening 21 minutes to strengthen their claims for a top four spot and a route into next season's Champions League.

Everton vs Newcastle Betting Predictions:

Newcastle to win and both teams to score @ 3/1 with bet365

Alexander Isak to score anytime @ 8/5 with bet365

James Tarkowski to be booked @ 15/8 with bet365

Magpies to keep building momentum

Newcastle were expected to be challenging around the European places this term after committing a large investment into enhancing the playing personnel.

However, few predicted they would be firmly in the race to book a place in the Champions League.

Eddie Howe's men sit third and ahead of Manchester United on goal difference, although the Red Devils have a game in hand, and they are six clear of fifth-placed Tottenham after Sunday's win.

With seven games left to play, it's a matter of keeping their cool to avoid throwing away a top four spot and Howe will be demanding a big performance at strugglers Everton.

Newcastle have the third-best points haul on the road this term, winning seven of their 16 games and losing just three times.

Two of those defeats have come in their last five away fixtures, going down to Manchester City and Villa, but Everton, who have won just five times at home, aren't expected to provide the same sort of test.

Getting the win with a clean sheet intact looks unlikely for Newcastle, though, with Necastle failing to earn a shutout in each of their last six away from home.

Everton vs Newcastle Bet 1: Newcastle to win and both teams to score @ 3/1 with bet365

Alexander proving to be a great acquisition

Newcastle were big spenders in the summer transfer market but Alexander Isak was their biggest outlay after agreeing a switch from Real Socidedad for £63 million.

Injuries have restricted Isak just just 15 league appearances this campaign but he has still managed to chip in with 10 goals.

The Sweden international is averaging a goal every 113 minutes in the Premier League and should be relishing the chance to take on a vulnerable Everton backline.

Only six clubs have conceded more than Everton's tally of 20 when hosting and Newcastle, who are the fourth-highest scorers on the road, should have a field day.

Everton vs Newcastle Bet 2: Alexander Isak to score anytime @ 8/5 with bet 365

Tarkowski in for a tough evening

Only three clubs have received more yellow cards than Everton this season and one of their top offenders is defender James Tarkowski.

The former Burnley centre-back has been shown six yellow cards - only the injured Amadou Onana has received more for Everton - and he's likely to be deep in the battle against Newcastle.

With confidence high, Newcastle will be looking to play on the front foot and the likes of Isak, Jacob Murphy and Joelinton, who all scored against Spurs, will be eager to cause problems.

With that in mind, Tarkowski will have his hands full and history suggests he will attract the attention of referee Andre Marriner.

Everton vs Newcastle Bet 3: James Tarkowski to be booked @ 15/8 with bet365