Everton vs Man City Predictions and Betting Tips: City backed to edge open contest

Our football betting expert offers his Everton vs Man City predictions and betting tips for their Premier League showdown at Goodison Park.

Manchester City will play their first match since lifting the Club World Cup when they head to Goodison Park to take on a much-improved Everton.

Everton vs Man City Betting Tips

City may have been crowned world champions after easing past Fluminense in Saudi Arabia last Friday, but they head to Merseyside with ground to make up in the Premier League title race after a run of one win across their last six top-flight matches.

Everton will certainly offer plenty of resistance to City, as the Toffees have won four of their last five in the league, although they were beaten at Tottenham last time out and have a disastrous recent record when facing Pep Guardiola's side.

City to win in unconvincing fashion

City's relative struggles of late domestically, coupled with their hectic schedule and Everton's improved form, make this a potentially much tighter game then many would have anticipated even just a few weeks ago.

The visitors usually have no problems swatting Everton aside, as they are unbeaten in the last 13 meetings between the two teams, winning 11 of those games.

Guardiola's side have also triumphed on each of their last seven visits to Goodison Park, but one win in six in the Premier League underlines that City are not at their best and they are also without a clean-sheet in their last seven domestic fixtures.

Everton have scored in 10 of their last 11 matches across all competitions and, although they may come up short against City, they can certainly get on the scoresheet and expose the visitors' recent defensive struggles.

Foden to continue to fill Haaland void

City are expected to once again have to make do without leading scorer Erling Haaland for the trip to Goodison Park as he continues to nurse a foot injury.

The likes of Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez have stepped up to the plate in Haaland's absence, with both players scoring in the Club World Cup final against Fluminense.

Foden has now found the back of the net eight times across all competitions this season and he has plenty of positive memories of facing Everton, particularly at Goodison Park.

He has twice been a scorer there, including when he grabbed the only goal of the game in a 1-0 success for the Citizens in February 2022.

Branthwaite in for busy night

Jarrad Branthwaite has arguably been one of the breakout stars in this season's Premier League, with the 21-year-old defender having established himself as an almost guaranteed starter at the heart of Everton’s backline.

A fast learner, Branthwaite has found his feet quickly in the top-flight, but he has been booked five times in 15 league appearances to date and only returned from a one-match ban for Saturday's loss at Tottenham.

With the likes of Alvarez, Foden, Jack Grealish and more to potentially deal with over the course of the 90 minutes, it would be no surprise to see the young defender pick up yellow card number six of the season on Wednesday night.

