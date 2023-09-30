Everton vs Luton Predictions and Betting Tips: Three Evens tips for Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Everton vs Luton predictions and betting tips, as Goodison Park hosts this bottom of the table clash.

Everton finally got underway with a win, beating Brentford 3-1, and then followed this up by defeating a decent Aston Villa side in the EFL Cup. They now welcome a despondent Luton Town team, as they attempt to capitalise upon this good run of form.

Everton vs Luton Betting Tips

Under 10 Match Corners @1/1 with bet365

Over 5.5 Everton Shots on Target @1/1 with bet365

Under 5 Match Cards @6/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Both of these sides are considered prime suspects for a relegation battle, something that has held true for the Toffees for the last two years. This contest could prove to be crucial towards the end of the year.

However, it also presents the opportunity for Everton to capitalise on a decent run of form and gain some early points that could end up aiding them in their plight at the back end of the season.

Lowly sides not burgeoning with corners

No one would claim these sides have been exceptionally excellent in their league campaigns this year, Luton having gained just one point from their first five games. With this lack of success has come a severe drought in their corner rate.

Everton has only averaged around 5.67 corners per game but hasn’t achieved this in either of their last two matches and may be hard-pressed to replicate this against a staunch Luton side.

The Hatters themselves have performed remarkably poorly in this aspect also averaging 4.33 corners in their away matches and only managed to secure five in one of their three road games.

One would expect this to hold true once more as two of the league's worst sides struggle to put together sustained attacks and draw corners from their opposition.

Everton vs Luton Tip 1: Under 10 Match Corners @1/1 with bet365

Toffees coming unstuck at home

Despite their poor run of form, to last week, Everton seems to be performing admirably in their home games, attacking well and keeping the opposition keeper on their toes.

They have averaged an impressive 6.67 shots on target among their matches at Goodison Park, this average even holding against the likes of Arsenal.

Luton presents far less of a challenge than the league runners-up and should permit Everton the chance to take aim at the target.

Everton vs Luton Tip 2: Over 5.5 Everton Shots on Target @1/1 with bet365

Keeping it clean at Goodison

Surprisingly, from teams at the bottom, these two sides have managed to keep it remarkably clean in their recent matches, drawing little if no attention from the refs.

Even with the rule changes these sides have managed to keep it clean across their first set of matches.

The Toffees have averaged 2 per match, yet have only hit this in four of their six matches, with only one of these being a home game. This includes just having three bookings in their three home matches.

Luton has managed to keep it even cleaner than that of Everton, shockingly so considering Championship sides are often famed for their hard style of play.

This comes with an average of 1.6 cards per game and them only having two or more bookings in just over half of their matches.

Look for both of these sides to go the same way in the match as they both battle for points in the match.

Everton vs Luton Tip 3: Under 5 Match Cards @6/4 with bet365