Get three Everton vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Wednesday’s 19:30 Premier League clash (12/2/2025).

Everton and Liverpool face off for the final time at Goodison Park as they meet in this rearranged Premier League fixture.

This match was supposed to be in December but inclement weather put paid to that and now it marks the start of five league games in 15 days for the current league leaders.

Everton vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Liverpool and under 3.5 goals @ 23/20 with bet365

Mohamed Salah to score at any time @ 1/1 with bet365

Jake O'Brien to be shown a card @ 10/3 with bet365

Visitors fancied in farewell

Liverpool suffered a shock defeat to Plymouth in the FA Cup on Sunday but they had rested the majority of their starters for that clash and should be able to bounce back with a win against rivals Everton in what is set to be a vociferous atmosphere at Goodison Park.

The only points that the Reds have dropped on the road this season have been against Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle, teams all inside the top six.

The Toffees are not at that level and were comfortably seen off by Bournemouth in the FA Cup over the weekend.

While the hosts have undoubtedly improved since the return of David Moyes, they may struggle to live with a Liverpool side who have barely put a foot wrong all season.

The last five domestic away games for the Reds have produced just eight goals and this could be another low-scoring affair. Take the away team and under 3.5 goals.

Everton vs Liverpool Tip 1: Liverpool and under 3.5 goals @ 23/20 with bet365

Salah to impress once more

Mohamed Salah has been in outstanding form this season, netting 21 goals in 23 Premier League games.

He also has a rock solid record in the derby, scoring seven times in 11 meetings with Everton.

The Egyptian is Liverpool’s penalty taker and looks a solid selection to get on the scoresheet in this clash.

Everton vs Liverpool Tip 2: Mohamed Salah to score at any time @ 1/1 with bet365

O’Brien could fall foul of referee

Jake O’Brien has impressed at right-back for Everton recently but it is not his natural position and any difficulties are likely to be exploited by Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo.

The Irishman has been booked twice in 309 minutes of league action this term and looks a tempting price to add to that tally in what is set to be a fervent Goodison atmosphere.

Everton vs Liverpool Tip 3: Jake O’Brien to be shown a card @ 10/3 with bet365