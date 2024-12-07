Check out our football expert’s Everton vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips for Saturday’s 12:30 Premier League clash (07/12/2024).

For the final time in the Premier League, Everton welcome city rivals Liverpool to Goodison Park on Saturday for a crucial Merseyside derby that could have ramifications at both ends of the table.

Everton vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Low-scoring affair possible

Everton and Liverpool’s midweek games produced a combined tally of ten goals but Saturday's Merseyside showdown could be much tighter.

The Toffees are likely to sit deep and try to frustrate their rivals as much as possible, as six of the last seven meetings have featured no more than two goals.

Arne Slot’s visiting league leaders were involved in a frenetic 3-3 draw at Newcastle on Wednesday night, so it would be understandable if the ruthless Reds were not quite at their free-flowing best given they will have had minimal recuperation time.

Liverpool have won on only one of their last seven trips across Stanley Park and they can expect to be met with a raucous atmosphere at Goodison, particularly after Everton thumped Wolves 4-0 in midweek.

Sean Dyche’s side had failed to score in five of their last seven outings prior to that out-of-the-blue success, so it stands to reason that the Toffees could revert to type and be more prosaic in Saturday's derby.

Liverpool seem unlikely to have everything their own way in the final Premier League, Merseyside, derby at Goodison and the table-toppers may struggle to hit top gear.

Salah to continue red-hot form

Mohamed Salah has arguably been the best player in the league this season, scoring 15 goals and registering 12 assists in 21 games in all competitions.

Liverpool's Egyptian talisman has netted in seven Premier League games in a row and is closing in on Jamie Vardy’s record of scoring in 11 successive top-flight matches.

Take Salah to move one step closer to history with a goal at Goodison.

Veteran Young could attract referee’s attention

Ashley Young rolled back the years with a sumptuous free-kick against Wolves, but the former England international, 39, is not getting any younger and could struggle to quell Liverpool’s dynamic forward line.

The veteran full-back has been booked three times in the league this season and will do well to keep tabs on either Luis Diaz or Cody Gakpo.

At 11-5 with bet365, there is every possibility that Young could receive a caution.

