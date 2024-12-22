Get three Everton vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Sunday’s 14:00 Premier League clash (22/12/2024).

Chelsea have been relentless in their pursuit of Premier League leaders Liverpool and will fancy their chances of gaining another three points against Everton, who have found the net in just one of their last six league outings.

Everton vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Chelsea & over 2.5 goals @ 13/10 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Nicolas Jackson to score at any time @ 7/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Ashley Young to be booked @ 6/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Visitors should hold the upper hand

Chelsea are beginning to look like Liverpool’s chief rivals for Premier League glory and they should have too much for Everton on Sunday.

The Toffees produced a strong defensive display to earn a goalless draw at Arsenal last week, but there looks a good chance Enzo Maresca’s visitors will be able to create enough opportunities to bag three more points.

Cole Palmer remains an inspiration for the Londoners, who have won their last five league matches and scored nine goals in their two most recent away outings at Southampton and Tottenham.

Nine of their last 11 matches have featured at least three goals, so there looks a strong chance there will be plenty of action in their final trip to Goodison Park.

Everton vs Chelsea Tip 1: Chelsea & over 2.5 goals @ 13/10 with bet365

Jackson continues to impress for Blues

Palmer leads the Chelsea league scoring charts with 11 goals, but Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson is just two behind and he can ensure he reaches double figures before Christmas with another on Merseyside.

Jackson has netted in three of his last four Premier League games, including in last week’s 2-1 victory over Brentford, a game in which he had seven attempts at goal.

He has plainly got his eye in and he can continue his fine season by adding to his impressive tally, having established himself as Enzo Maresca’s main man at the top end of the pitch.

Everton vs Chelsea Tip 2: Nicolas Jackson to score at any time @ 7/4 with bet365

Fifth booking may arrive for Young

Everton full-back Ashley Young continues to defy the years to be a regular member of Sean Dyche’s first team, but there looks a decent chance he could earn his fifth booking of the campaign in Sunday’s clash.

He was cautioned in last week’s rearguard action at the Emirates and has received three bookings in his last five league games, with the other two coming against West Ham and Manchester United.

The former Watford and Manchester United wideman could find it tough against a team who are great at attacking with pace and he may commit enough indiscretions to ensure he gets Boxing Day off.

Everton vs Chelsea Tip 3: Ashley Young to be booked @ 6/4 with bet365