Everton vs Chelsea Offer: Get £50 in Free Bets for Toffees vs Blues

How to claim Betfred's Everton vs Chelsea offer

Visit Betfred using the promotional link. Click 'Register' and create a new account. Enter your personal details and complete the verification process. Deposit at least £10 using an eligible debit card payment method within seven days of registration. Place your first sports bet of £10 or more at minimum odds of Evens (2.00). Ensure your qualifying bet settles within seven days of registration. Receive £50 in free bets within 24 hours of settlement, split into £30 in Sports Free Bets and £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets. Use your free bets within seven days of receiving them. The offer is available to new customers aged 18 or over in the UK and Gibraltar. No bonus code is required, and you won't get your free bet stakes back as winnings.

Everton vs Chelsea preview

Everton welcome Chelsea to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday afternoon, hoping to extend their unbeaten start to the Premier League season and repeat their impressive 3-0 win over the Londoners in March.

David Moyes' side have made an encouraging start to the campaign, although their inability to turn draws into victories remains a concern. Last weekend's 2-2 draw against Hull City was another example, with Everton surrendering a 2-1 lead after recovering from a goal down.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was Everton's standout performer, scoring the equaliser before assisting Thierno Barry's excellent curling finish. However, defensive mistakes from Ainsley Maitland-Niles contributed to both Hull goals, while Barry missed several opportunities to put the game beyond doubt.

The Toffees will also be monitoring Vitalii Mykolenko's fitness after the Ukrainian missed the Hull fixture. His absence forced Jarrad Branthwaite into an unfamiliar left-back role, potentially creating space for Chelsea's attackers to exploit.

Chelsea arrive on Merseyside after an emphatic 5-1 win over Bournemouth, with Jordan Henderson delivering an unlikely goalscoring masterclass.

The experienced midfielder scored twice, while João Pedro also grabbed a brace to continue his impressive start to the season. The Brazilian has already registered eight direct Premier League goal contributions, while Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers have provided additional creativity.

However, Xabi Alonso has several injury concerns. Reece James remains doubtful after missing the Bournemouth victory, while Jamie Gittens and Emmanuel Emegha are sidelined with ankle and hamstring injuries respectively.

Chelsea have enjoyed the better historical record in this fixture, although Everton have won two of their last three home league meetings with the Blues, drawing the other.

Nevertheless, Everton's unbeaten run and home advantage suggest Chelsea could face a much tougher afternoon than they did against Bournemouth.

Betfred's £50 Everton vs Chelsea offer - Key details

Betfred Offer Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Bonus Amount £50 (£30 Sports Free Bets + £20 Bet Builder Free Bets) Min Qualifying Odds Evens (2.00) Terms and Conditions New customers aged 18+ in the UK and Gibraltar only. Deposit £10+ using an eligible debit card payment method within seven days of registration. First qualifying sports bet must be £10+ at odds of Evens or greater and settle within seven days. Free bets are credited within 24 hours of settlement and expire after seven days. Free bet stakes are not returned. Eligibility restrictions and full T&Cs apply.

+