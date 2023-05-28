Everton vs Bournemouth Predictions & Betting Tips: 11/4 selection for crucial Premier League relegation battle

Our betting experts brings you his Everton vs Bournemouth predictions and betting tips with goalscorer, 45 minute bet and impressive result

Everton have Premier League survival in their own hands heading into the final day of the season and a victory at home to Bournemouth will ensure that they avoid the drop.

Anything less than a win would hand Leicester City and Leeds United, who are both two points behind the Toffees, the opportunity to overhaul the Merseyside outfit.

Everton vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Everton - Winning Margin - 1 @ 11/4 with bet365

Dwight McNeil to score anytime @ 5/2 with bet365

Half with Most Goal - Second @ 1/1 with bet365

Everton to secure top-flight status

Everton’s form heading into the final day is pretty good for a team battling against the drop, with two draws, a win and one defeat from their last four matches.

Yerry Mina’s last-minute equaliser at Wolves last time out could prove to be invaluable, as that put the Toffees two points clear of the bottom three and will have given their squad a boost ahead of Sunday’s encounter.

Visitors Bournemouth appear to have dropped off in recent weeks after securing their top-flight status and have lost their last three assignments, going down 3-1 to Chelsea, 2-0 to Crystal Palace and 1-0 to Manchester United.

This is a clash that will be full of nerves for Everton and it is unlikely to be one that they steamroll their way through, as they are set to be without the services of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Since being appointed, Sean Dyche has guided the Toffees to four victories and, notably, three of these have been by a 1-0 scoreline, the only anomaly the 5-1 success at Brighton.

Expect another low-scoring affair at Goodison Park, with a one-goal winning margin for the hosts looking like the value play.

Everton vs Bournemouth Tip 1: Everton - Winning Margin - 1 @ 11/4 with bet365

McNeil to get Toffees out of a sticky spot

With just 33 goals scored, Everton have the third-lowest record in the division and this is an area they will need to improve on next season, no matter what league they are playing in.

Calvert-Lewin’s expected absence will be a blow, but the Toffees do have Dwight McNeil to call upon and he has been in solid form over the past month.

The former Burnley winger has scored four goals in his last seven appearances, taking his season’s tally to seven, and he looks one of the more likely candidates to find the back of the net on Sunday.

Everton vs Bournemouth Tip 2: Dwight McNeil to score anytime @ 5/2 with bet365

Late drama at Goodison Park

As mentioned earlier, this could be a nerve-jangling affair for the home side and it would be no surprise to see them start the match cagily in the fear of giving a goal away.

It could make for a first half devoid of any real chances, as it’s unsure how much desire Bournemouth will have to create, and a 0-0 at the break looks a possibility.

With Everton then potentially needing to go and get the win in the second half, depending on how results elsewhere are going, there is sure to be more pressure from the hosts and shots at goal.

This could also leave them exposed at the back, allowing the Cherries to hit on the counter and it could make for a lively second 45 minutes.

Everton vs Bournemouth Tip 3: Half with Most Goals - Second @ 1/1 with bet365