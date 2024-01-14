Everton vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Everton vs Aston Villa betting tips and predictions for Sunday game at Goodison Park at 14:00.

Everton have been the only side to win all season long at Villa Park, something they will be hoping to replicate against Aston Villa this weekend as they welcome them to Goodison Park.

Everton vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Under 1.5 Everton goals @ 8/13 with bet365

Over 12 Corners @ 11/8 with bet365

Both Teams to Receive 2+ Cards - Yes @ 13/8 with bet365

All odds are courtesy fo bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Kamara's league return reduces goal expectation

Villa's defence has looked a little stretched in recent weeks, shipping three goals in Manchester United's comeback win at Old Trafford and another two to Burnley in their most recent Premier League outing.

But the return of Boubacar Kamara from a three-game suspension appeared to solve their issues in Saturday's FA Cup third-round win at Middlesbrough as the combative midfielder provided a protective shield in front of Unai Emery's back four.

Second-placed Villa head to Merseyside to face an Everton side that have lost a bit of form over the last few games.

Sean Dyche's men have not won any of their last five and failed to score in each of their last two assignments.

This is not the time to be backing the Toffees to score multiple goals — something they have done in only three of their 10 prior home league games anyway.

In fact, if the club had not had Dominic Calvert-Lewin's ban rescinded in the wake of his controversial red card against Crystal Palace last Friday, they could be due to draw a third straight blank.

Everton vs Aston Villa Tip 1: Under 1.5 Everton goals @ 8/13 with bet365

Back the bookings when these two meet

This will be the third meeting of these two founder members of the Football League this season, with Everton gaining some small amount of revenge for their 4-0 Premier League mauling at Villa Park in August when they won 2-1 there in the Carabao Cup a month later.

The common theme in these two disparate results was the yellow card totals of exactly seven each time. Both games were played with an edge, even though neither resulted in a particularly high foul count.

Maybe Everton made their point in the cup clash after suffering one of the heaviest defeats of the Dyche era in the earlier game and this will not be a fiery contest.

But with Villa fighting for first place and Everton battling against the drop, we suspect that the referee will be busy taking names again this weekend.

Everton vs Aston Villa Tip 2: Number of Cards in Match Over 5.5 @ 6/5 with bet365

Toffees star could return with a card

Abdoulaye Doucoure, who has chosen not to represent Mali at the African Cup of Nations, will be among the leading candidates to earn a booking in this clash.

The attacking midfielder has missed Everton's last five games, but he is set to return from a hamstring injury in time to face the Villans.

Prior to picking up the injury, Doucoure had earned three yellow cards in his last six Premier League appearances.

One of those was for dissent and, amid the current crackdown, he could find himself in trouble again if this match bubbles over at any point.

Everton vs Aston Villa Tip 3: Player To Be Booked - Abdoulaye Doucoure @ 15/8 with bet365