Our betting expert offers his best Everton vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips for Sunday's Premier League clash at Goodison Park.

Everton's tough start to the season continues this afternoon as the Toffees welcome Arsenal to Goodison Park, with the Gunners heading into the game off the back of a huge 3-1 win against Man United.

Everton vs Arsenal betting tips

Odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Arsenal Clean Sheet - Yes @ 11/8 with bet365

Arsenal to win / Under 2.5 Goals @ 10/3 with bet365

Martin Odegaard to score - Anytime @ 2/1 with bet365

Gunners to keep it clean at Goodison

Arsenal kept 14 Premier League clean sheets last season, of which 10 were away from home.

Mikel Arteta's side have started the current campaign in similar fashion by blanking Crystal Palace on the road while not being able to record a clean sheet in any of their opening three contests at the Emirates Stadium.

This trend could continue when the Gunners travel to Merseyside to face an Everton attack that has been pretty blunt so far this season.

The Toffees failed to score in their first three top-flight games, which includes 1-0 defeats in both of their home matches against Fulham and Wolves.

Everton vs Arsenal Bet 1: Arsenal Clean Sheet - Yes @ 11/8 with bet365

Arsenal could settle for a no-frills win

Red-hot favourites to pick up all three points at Goodison Park, Arsenal have the ability to record a comfortable win with a few goals thrown into the bargain.

But the game comes just a few days before they make their long-awaited Champions League return with a home match against PSV Eindhoven and that could alter Arteta's outlook.

The Spaniard rotated his side heavily in midweeks when the Gunners were involved in the Europa League, but will not risk putting out a weakened side in Europe's premier club competition.

Therefore, he could be looking to take some of his key attackers off once Arsenal establish a cushion and put the emphasis on killing the game.

Eight of Arsenal's 11 away successes last season were by either 1-0 or 2-0 scorelines and, having seen the Gunners grind out a similar-style victory at Selhurst Park last month, the chance to back a no-frills away win appeals in this spot.

Everton vs Arsenal Bet 2: Arsenal to win / Under 2.5 Goals @ 10/3 with bet365

Norwegian star to shine on Merseyside

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard was on the scoresheet again during the international break and seems to be enjoying a good run in front of goal at the moment.

He scored a quickfire riposte to cancel out Marcus Rashford's opener in Arsenal's 3-1 win over Manchester United this month, having notched the winner at Crystal Palace a fortnight earlier, and he has now scored seven goals in his last 12 Premier League appearances.

The Norwegian stepped up for a penalty against United that was later overturned by VAR, suggesting he remains Arsenal's nominated spot-kick taker.

Bukayo Saka appears to have relinquished that job after his costly miss at West Ham last season and another in a preseason friendly against Barcelona.

So there is some value in Odegaard's anytime goalscorer price against the Toffees, who have conceded seven penalties since the start of last season.

Everton vs Arsenal Bet 3: Martin Odegaard to score - Anytime @ 2/1 with bet365