Our betting expert offers his Everton vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips, with the away backed to secure a comfortable win over the Toffees.

Everton have had a thoroughly dismal start to their season, gaining just one point from four games, form that puts them in the relegation zone, with their woes set to continue today when they take on Arsenal.

Everton vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Beto 2.5+ Shots @6/4 with bet365

Arsenal to Win to Nil @7/4 with bet365

Martin Ødegaard to Score @2/1 with bet365

Beto’s Brilliant Start

Since Beto’s arrival on Merseyside, he has given Everton fans reason to hope, with the Portuguese forward impressing in his first few matches, with the striker even netting on his debut for the Toffees.

He has featured in both matches since his arrival and will no doubt be included once more, especially considering Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out with injury.

Beto has had four shots at goal in each of his games, with the forward having only come on at half time in one of these.

While he may struggle to score against the Arsenal defence, he will no doubt be looking to try his luck. His attempts need not hit the target, or be saved by the keeper, they simply need to be attempted for this bet to land.

Everton vs Arsenal Tip 1: Beto 2.5+ Shots @6/4 with bet365

Gunners to make Everton fall silent

The Toffees have failed to score in both of their home games so far this season, as well as failing to score in three of their first four, only managing to sneak two past Sheffield United.

The last game between these two followed suit as the Toffees were chewed up and spat out in a 4-0 loss.

Everton have also lost 100 games to Arsenal over their time as a football club, more than any other side in the English Football League, and we're backing this to become 101 over the weekend.

Everton vs Arsenal Tip 2: Arsenal to Win to Nil @7/4 with bet365

Marvellous Martin

Apart from Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, no player has scored more goals away from home since the start of last season than Arsenal Martin Odegaard, who's managed 10 in that time.

He also bagged one the last time these two sides met, thus we're backing them to do the same once more.

The lack of any Everton dominance in midfield, as well as being seriously depleted on their bench, could lead to them flagging late on and open up some avenues for him to shoot.

The Norwegian also has the potential to net from free kicks and penalties, sharing this responsibility with Saka, something that the Toffees may well give away given the Gunners are expected to dominate large parts of the game.

Everton vs Arsenal Tip 3: Martin Ødegaard to Score @2/1 with bet365