Our football expert offers his Everton vs Aston Villa predictions for Wednesday's 19:30 Premier League clash at Goodison Park (15/1/2025).

Everton welcome Aston Villa to Goodison Park in the Premier League in their first match under returning manager David Moyes.

Everton vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Under 2.5 goals @ 4/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Morgan Rogers to score at any time @ 3/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Ashley Young to be carded @ 9/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Goals could be at a premium on Merseyside

Last week was a bizarre one for fans of Everton, who dismissed manager Sean Dyche just hours before Thursday's clash with Peterborough.

Everton went on to win the match 2-0 with Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman in the dugout and the club have since replaced Dyche with Moyes, who returns to Goodison Park for the first time in 12 years.

The Scot will hope for a winning return when Everton take on Aston Villa on Wednesday but sweeping changes will not happen overnight and he may choose to play to his team's recent strengths.

Everton's tally of 25 goals conceded is better than Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham - albeit having played one fewer game than those sides - but only Southampton (12) have scored fewer league goals than the Toffees (15).

That has resulted in some pretty drab affairs for Everton and each of their last six matches have produced under 2.5 goals, which looks a wise pick in this contest.

Everton vs Aston Villa Tip 1: Under 2.5 goals @ 4/5 with bet365

Morgan might be the difference

If there is a player to watch in the scoring stakes, then Morgan Rogers is a prime candidate having netted the winner in Villa's FA Cup victory over West Ham and is a handy price to do so again.

The attacking midfielder was also on target against Brighton on December 30, having previously converted against Brentford and former club Manchester City in the final month of last year.

Everton are disciplined at the back but can be susceptible to long balls down the middle and Rogers is the kind of player who can profit, either by latching onto clearance directly or via a flick-on.

He also looks to have the pace and movement to trouble Everton right-back Ashley Young, with that an area that Emery is sure to target.

Everton vs Aston Villa Tip 2: Morgan Rogers to score at any time @ 3/1 with bet365

Young could be cautioned against former club

Young will face former club Aston Villa on Wednesday and he could mark the occasion by getting carded.

The former winger, who has played at full-back for Everton this season, has already been carded five times in the top flight this term.

He will likely be up against the pace and trickery of Rogers and could be forced into the odd cynical foul, so he is worth backing to be carded again.

Everton vs Aston Villa Tip 3: Ashley Young to be carded @ 9/4 with bet365