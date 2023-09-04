Our football betting experts bring you the latest Euro 2024 Qualifiers Group C odds, with England clear favourites to qualify from Group C.

The Euro 2024 qualifiers continue this week, with the group stage coming to an end in December, which is when the draw for the group stages will be made.

England find themselves in Group C and are huge favourites to advance from the group given they've won every game so far.

Euro 2024 Qualifier Group C Odds

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Team Odds England 1/6 Italy 9/2 Ukraine 14/1 All Other Sides 500/1 or Above

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

England @1/6

The English are the heavy favourites to take this group and are joint favourites to win the whole tournament alongside France.

They should face no major issues or threats in their bid to secure a place at Euro 2024 given a host of talent they boast.

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are already firing on all cylinders for their new clubs, with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford all having contributed meaningfully to their squads ahead of the break.

Three points against Ukraine would put England nine points clear in Group C with three games left for the Three Lions, thus a win this week would do their hopes of qualification the world of good.

Italy @ 9/2

It is no secret that since their 2020 Euro win Italy have struggled, with the Azzurri not even making it to the World Cup in 2022 and undergoing massive squad and coaching changes since then.

However, this is now perhaps the time for them to return to the form that saw them once as one of the best sides in the world.

A host of young talent has come through and they will no doubt wish to capitalise upon this, however despite this, their qualification for Euro 2024 currently hangs in the balance.

They're currently third in Group C with three points from two games, with Italy three points behind Ukraine and nine behind England going into their pair of games this international break.

Two wins would put them second in the group and in good shape to at least make the playoffs, which is how they failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Ukraine @ 14/1

It seems unlikely that Ukraine will be able to top this group given a loss to England this week would put them nine points behind the Three Lions with four games left.

Ukraine have performed admirably on the world stage in recent times, however they'll need to keep this up if they're to qualify for Euro 2024 next summer.

An upset could well be on the cards against either Italy or England, and should they achieve this, they would simply need some results to swing their way to be well within a shot of qualification.