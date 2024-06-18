Our football betting expert offers the latest Euro 2024 top assister odds, with Bruno Fernandes the bookies' favourite to claim the award at current.

Bruno Fernandes heads into Portugal's opener against Czechia on Tuesday as the favourite to claim the award for Top Assister at Euro 2024, with the likes of Mbappe, De Bruyne and Wirtz not far behind.

Euro 2024 Most Assists Odds

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Player Odds Bruno Fernandes 10/1 Kevin De Bruyne 12/1 Kylian Mbappe 12/1 Antoine Griezmann 20/1 Phil Foden 20/1 All other players 20/1 or Above

Bruno Fernandes @ 10/1

The Portuguese playmaker went through a difficult season at Manchester United but he performed reasonably well on a personal level, contributing eight top-flight assists and 10 goals.

He heads into Tuesday as the favourite to claim the award despite not having played yet, with this being down to the fact all of his competition for this award are yet to deliver at the tournament.

The likes of Mbappe, De Bruyne, Griezmann and Foden all blanked in their opening games, thus Fernandes is now bookies favourite to claim the award, especially given how easy Portugal's run is up until the semi-finals.

Kylian Mbappe @ 12/1

Kylian Mbappe failed to impress in France's opener on Monday, with the Frenchman being taken off early after breaking his nose during the second half.

He did set up the winner in the second period, however this did come in the form of an own goal thus doesn't count as an assist in the bookies' eyes.

News broke on Tuesday that he'll miss the remainder of the group stage following this injury, thus expect his odds to fall here on out given this.

Kevin De Bruyne @ 12/1

After an injury-hit opening half to the season Kevin De Bruyne returned to prominence for Manchester City and played a key role in their Premier League title defence.

He contributed 10 assists in just 18 appearances, meaning that he finished just three adrift of Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, who was top of the tree with 13.

He had the most assist per 90 and one of the best xGA per 90 in the Premier League last season, however he's yet to replicate this with Belgium so far this summer.

He blanked in the Red Devils' opener and put up just 0.2 xA, with KDB now needing to impress in the remainder of Belgium's time in Germany to stand any chance of winning this award.

Antoine Griezmann @ 20/1

Antoine Griezmann was top of the France assists tally at the 2022 World Cup with three, including a delicious cross and a killer pass which orchestrated his nation’s 2-1 quarter-final success over England.

He has had a strong season for Atletico Madrid, although only six of his 22 La Liga goal involvements were assists.

Griezmann is the hub for all things France in attack, thus expect him to create chances galore during Les Bleus' run in Germany this summer.

He did blank in France's first game, however the news that Mbappe is out for the next two games might do the Atletico man a favour given he'll now be commanding more of the ball in attack for the French, something that'll do his chances of claiming this award the world of good.

Phil Foden @ 20/1

Phil Foden has just enjoyed the most productive season of his career, contributing 19 Premier League goals and eight assists in Manchester City’s title-winning campaign.

He has also become an increasingly influential player for England, although he was among several players to perform poorly in the recent 1-0 friendly defeat to Iceland.

This form continued on Sunday as he put in a lacklustre display against Serbia, with the Man City man failing to have much impact on the game at all before being taken off.

He'll most likely continue to start despite this going forward, thus his odds are still decent at 20/1 for him to claim this award come the end of the tournament.

How does most assists betting work?

Assists have always proven a crucial aspect of football, and with tonnes of bookmakers now offering this kind of market, bettors can get involved with who they think will become the top provider at the Euros.

The market itself is relatively simple to understand, he who finishes the tournament with the most assists to his name, passes to the goalscorer, will win the trophy.

If two players are tied for the award, then it will go to who has the best assist-to-minute ratio. So the player who has played the least minutes will win the award.

With tonnes of statistics websites out there now, as well as the Euro 2024 own match and payer performance hub, tracking this will be easier than ever and could open up some interesting betting options for players.