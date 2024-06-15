Our football betting expert offers his Saturday Euro 2024 acca, picking selections from today’s three matches, with odds of 6.64/1.

Saturday the 15th, holds three such clashes from the Euros for us, with Hungary taking on Switzerland in Group A, as well as Spain vs Croatia and Italy vs Albania coming to us from Group B, otherwise known as the group of death.

Euros Acca Tips - 15th June

Hungary vs Switzerland - Both Teams to Score & Over 2.5 Goals @8/5 with bet365

Spain vs Croatia - Over 2.5 Goals @11/10 with bet365

Italy vs Albania - Italy to Win @2/5 with bet365

Accumulated Odds: 6.64/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Euro Acca Tip 1 - Hungary vs Switzerland - Saturday 14:00

The circumstances of this game set it up for a much more enticing clash than on the surface, as both Hungary and Switzerland will be vying for the second qualification spot in Group A, with Germany most likely occupying the first one.

As such this clash could have massive implications for their chances, each expecting to beat Scotland, as both will battle tooth and nail to secure victory, and the upper hand in the group.

This should create an entertaining clash with goals abound, even if a winner may be too hard to pick.

Their head-to-head clashes tell a similar story, as their two most recent games saw a massive 12 goals combined, with both getting on the scoresheet in each.

If both bag at least one, we are over 2/3 of the way to the goal line already, as the keepers may be in for a rough day.

Euro Acca Tip 1: Both Teams to Score & Over 2.5 Goals @8/5 with bet365

Euro Acca Tip 2 - Spain vs Croatia - Saturday 17:00

Goals look set for the following game at 17:00, as football fans are set to be treated this Saturday, with Spain and Croatia being one of the best group games to hand.

The over, 2.5 goals, is something that looks more than likely, and great value at above evens, leaving us wondering if the bookies are missing a trick.

The over has hit virtually every single time these two have met in the last ten years, only failing to come in the Nations League final, where the occasion acted to stunt the scoreline.

Spain have seen the over hit in five of their last six matches, never failing to see less than four goals a game in these clashes.

Whilst Croatia, have seen at least three goals scored in all of their last three outings, with a massive six goals occurring in one such match.

A winner is again too difficult to pick, yet goals are going to be the main feature in this one again.

Euro Acca Tip 2: Over 2.5 Goals @11/10 with bet365

Euro Acca Tip 3 - Italy vs Albania - Saturday 20:00

Albania looks to be the black sheep for the group of death and are unlikely to find much joy against the European powerhouses of Spain, Croatia and Italy, as their tournament looks set to kick off with a loss to the latter.

Italy had been performing well, but some uncharacteristic draws and low score lines have shied us away from going for anything more ambitious than their victory.

Albania should cause them no issues, having only managed to beat sides of a far lower calibre than themselves of late.

They have equally not managed to beat the Italians the last four times of asking, losing all four meetings, dating back to 2014, only managing to score one in this time as well.

Italy may not be able to rack up the score against a staunch Albanian backline, but they will manage to secure the three points.

Euro Acca Tip 3: Italy to Win @2/5 with bet365