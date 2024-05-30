Eric Ten Hag Sacking & Next Man Utd Manager Odds: Change afoot at Old Trafford?

Our football betting experts offer his analaysi on the Erik ten Hag sacking and the next Man Utd manager odds, after their FA Cup victory.

Manchester United's unlikely FA Cup win, has thrown everything we thought we knew out of the window, as the question on everyone’s mind is does Erik ten Hag stay or go?

Further to this point, if he went, who would the new United Board, headed by Sir Jim Ratcliff appoint, who knows? With little noise coming out of the Old Trafford right now all we can do is wait and speculate.

Erik ten Hag to be Sacked

All odds are courtesy of Sky Bet correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Yes 10/11 No 10/11

Next Permanent Man Utd Manager

Manager Odds Mauricio Pochettino 11/8 Roberto de Zerbi 3/1 Kieran McKenna 7/2

Ten Hag Holding On?

First up of course is the question as to whether ten Hag will be sacked, and pre-FA Cup final we were all pretty sure he would be shown the door, having only managed to secure Europa League football for the Red Devils, in what proved one of the worst seasons to date.

These European qualifications only courtesy of their FA Cup win as well, having finished eighth in the league. This is actively their lowest league finish, since the 1989/90 season when they finished 13th.

Man Utd hadn’t come 8th or below for well over 30 years until Ten Hag took the helm and steered them into a reef.

One such ship that many players look eager to abandon, and few wish to try and save. The singing made by ten Hag equally has proven poor, as the likes of Anthony, Hoijlund, and Casemiro have all acted as dead weight to the club rather than helping patch the holes.

A calamity of errors has followed Erik ten Hag through this season, and yet he still managed to win the FA Cup, which may end up proving his saving grace.

Notoriously in the Premier League it hasn’t proven enough, with Antonio Conte getting the boot at Chelsea, and his Dutch compatriot Louis van Gaal was sacked by Man Utd after this very feat.

Not even the bookies know which way this will swing, putting him bang on 10/11 whichever way it goes.

History would say it is not enough for him to keep his job, particularly not at Man Utd, yet the new owners may be up for a change of tact.

Next Man Up

Mauricio Pochettino @11/8

Many of us were shocked when Chelsea announced the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino, whose late rally ensured the Blues secured European football, and a decent league finish in 6th.

Yet this was seemingly not enough for Todd Bohely, but so little seems to be these days. Alas the Argentine will not be too heartbroken if he can walk straight into the Man Utd job, should ten Hag get the sack.

Tonnes of Premier League experience will only sweeten the deal for United, as Poch has a proven ability to perform in the top flight, but one would suppose he hasn't proven he has the chops to win it as of yet.

He took a young Tottenham side in desperate need of direction to a Champions League final, and one would hope he could revitalise this failing United side.

He is currently one of the best managers in the world without a job, and would no doubt love a chance to get back at Stamford Bridge for sacking him under the circumstances.

Roberto de Zerbi @3/1

Again Roberto de Zerbi's leaving of Brighton caught us off guard, as the club and himself cite unresolvable circumstances, but could he have been promised the United job.

There is potential there, a move to Man Utd would take his career to the next level, and the Seagulls have only gone backwards.

Perhaps the FA Cup victory threw a wrench in the plans, we know not, but we do know de Zerbi is without a job, and if the vacancy becomes available he would be considered.

Experience in the top flight and a proven recruitment record, something Brighton have been famed for, all will appeal to United who have bought terribly of late.

The Italian would make for an interesting appointment as the United man, but it couldn’t be any worse, could it?

Kieran McKenna @7/2

The legend of Northern Irish youth international Kieran McKenna has only grown, as he took League 1 Ipswich Town to the big time, with two back-to-back promotions, something nearly unheard of in the EFL.

Would he leave the Tractor Boys for the lights of Old Trafford, well, he has come out and said he wishes to stay at Ipswich, but if United came calling nothing is guaranteed.

He also has ties with the club, having coached the United U18 side from 2016-2018, and is no doubt familiarised with the club itself.

See what he could do with a side like Ipswich one would fancy him to transform the side, but it would require some considerable faith on their part, hiring a man with no top-flight experience, anywhere.

Stranger things have happened, but if Poch and de Zerbi are in the mix, it is unlikely one would take a swing on Mckenna.