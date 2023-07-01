Our betting expert brings you his England Women vs Portugal Women predictions and betting tips for their pre-Women's World Cup friendly today.

In a warm up for the fast approaching Women’s World Cup, the Lionesses are taking on Portuguese this Saturday at 15:15 at the MK Dons Stadium.

The English have been beset on all sides by some major injuries to key players, while the Portuguese are getting set to play in their first international tournament ever, in which England are the second favourites.

England Women vs Portugal Women Betting Tips

Half Time/ Full Time - England/England @8/13 with bet365

Over 3 match Goals @5/4 with bet365

Beth England to Score @1/1 with bet365

English Domination

Despite all the recent injuries to the Lionesses' squad, expect them to dominate the game against Portugal this afternoon/

The Portuguese side haven't played together in at least two months and seem to be lacking the class and quality that England posses.

None of their players play in the WSL or the NWSL, both the English and American women's leagues which are widely considered the pinnacle.

This is also the first time they have ever qualified for the Women’s World Cup, with the champions of Europe, England, set to prove far too much for them, with the Lionesses walking away with a consummate victory.

England Women vs Portugal Women Tip 1: Half Time/ Full Time - England/England @8/13 with bet365

Goals Galore

This also looks to be a high scoring game with the sheer strike force of the English side, however the Portuguese look to be no slouch either.

England look set to debut their World Cup starting squad that will no doubt include impressive talents like Beth England, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo, all excellent forwards.

The Portuguese side have also scored in every single one of their previous games including a game against Japan where they were heavy underdogs.

All of this should shape up for an impressive game with goals being able to be scored at both ends.

England Women vs Portugal Women Tip 2: Over 3 match Goals @5/4 with bet365

England to score for … England

England may have to rely on a few players to come up with the good against Portugal today, with one of these being Spurs forward Beth Mead.

The Arsenal striker has netted 14 times in just 20 games for her club this season and is one of the most in-form players heading into the tournament.

She will no doubt want to take advantage of this warm up game to get another for England before the tournament kicks off and should have her shooting boots on.

England Women vs Portugal Women Tip 3: Beth England to Score @1/1 with bet365