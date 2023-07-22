England vs Haiti Predictions and Betting Tips: Lionesses set to dominate in first Women’s World Cup match

Our betting expert brings you his England vs Haiti predictions and betting tips ahead of the Lionesses first game at the Women’s World Cup.

The Women’s World Cup is already well underway with two of the groups having completed their first set of games. Now it is the Lionesses turn, who come into the tournament as second favourites just behind that of the USA.

England vs Haiti Betting Tips

Both teams to receive 1 Card @11/10 with bet365

Over 2 Goals in the 2nd Half @1/1 with bet365

Rachel Daly First Goalscorer @11/4 with bet365

England will be looking to ease to victory against a Haitian side that are debuting in their first international tournament. Three points are a must here as the other two sides in their group, Denmark and China, pose more of a threat.

The Lionesses will no doubt wish to top the group and in theory get an easier round of 16 match, as they look to kick on and make history and win England their first World Cup since 1966.

Feisty Game Down Under

The Women’s game was long considered a stately affair but this has been rewritten in recent times. At the last World Cup there were 125 cards at an average of 2.5 per game.

In this mismatched game between England and Haiti this could be on the cards.

Haiti average 1.67 cards per game and their opponents regularly see just the one. The Lionesses on the other hand see their opponents concede 1.33 cards on average per game.

With some good odds being provided this looks a shoe-in for both teams to see yellow.

The occasion is likely to play into this as well, added to by some first match jitters and wanting to start the biggest tournament in the world right.

England vs Haiti Tip 1: Both teams to receive 1 card @11/10 with bet365

2nd Half sort of game

This is the biggest tournament for each respective team, and the first half may be a bit of a sorting out period, as well as knocking off some of the rust.

The second half should well see more goals especially when taking into account each side's scoring records.

Matches with the Lionesses see an average of 1.7 goals in the second half, with the majority of their goals being scored in the second 45.

Haiti plays into this as well. Their matches see an average of 2.5 goals in the second half, as they seem to regularly concede more as the game kicks on.

On the whole, the game should be a comfortable one for the English, who should look to hammer this fact home in the second half.

England vs Haiti Tip 2: Over 2 goals in the second half @ 1/1 with bet365

Daly’s Comet

There is no denying that Rachel Daly has set the WSL alight this year scoring an impressive 22 goals and helping secure her side to a fifth placed finish in the league.

She averaged a goal a game in this campaign and comes into the tourney as one of the hottest strikers in the world.

All this in mind means she should be one of the first names on the team sheet heading into the match against Haiti.

Her teammates will no doubt be aware of her presence and should be looking to her to get them off the mark early on.

The Haitian defence is likely to capitulate under the sustained Lionesses attack, with Daly leading the line.

The first goal in the game could well be on the cards as she makes her drive for the Golden Boot, as she is sure to light up the tournament.

England vs Haiti Tip 3: Rachel Daly First Goalscorer @11/4 with bet365