England vs Spain Offer: Score £50 in Free Bets for Nations League clash

How to Claim Betfred’s £50 England vs Spain Offer

Visit Betfred’s sportsbook using the offer mentioned above Click the "Register" button at the top of the page Choose a Username and Password, then provide your full name and date of birth Enter your email, phone number, security question, and home address Complete the account setup process Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 bet on any sports market with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher You’ll then qualify for £50 in free bets Free bet funds cannot be withdrawn as cash and will expire after seven

England vs Spain Preview

England crashed out of the World Cup semi-finals after losing 2-1 to Argentina. Tonight, they return to action in the Nations League with a Wembley Stadium clash against world champions, Spain.

While the opening-night Group C Nations League fixture is not of the same magnitude as a World Cup semi-final, it gives Thomas Tuchel’s team a chance to prove that they’re among the strongest international teams.

England beat a top-12-ranked nation, Croatia, at the World Cup for the first time since 2002 and won impressively at the Azteca Stadium, where Mexico had lost just twice in 89 games, before crashing out to Argentina.

Argentina progressed to the final where they faced Spain; Luis de la Fuente’s team were not as dominant or cohesive as in other games at the tournament, but ultimately prevailed in extra time and lifted their second World Cup trophy.

Spain are also the European champions and are enjoying a 38-game run, the same number of matches as an entire Premier League season.

Several of Spain’s strongest players, Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Rodri, and Dani Olmo, are shining for a Barcelona team that’s had a record-breaking start to the 2026-27 domestic season; England’s task could hardly be harder.

Declan Rice, Cole Palmer, Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo and Tino Livramento all withdrew from the Three Lions squad earlier this week. Of those players, only Declan Rice was a regular starter during England’s 2026 World Cup campaign.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been recalled to Tuchel’s squad, and may start this evening alongside Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham and Ballon d’Or candidate Harry Kane.

Beating the world champions would be a statement victory for Tuchel; his team can be backed to win at Betfred with odds of 11/5 (3.20), while Spain are priced at 1/1 (2.00) to secure the points.

Betfred’s £50 England vs Spain Offer - Key Details

Betfred Offer Bet £10 Get £50 Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.0) Terms and Conditions 18+. New customers only. Register, deposit with Debit Card, and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility exclusions & T&Cs Apply. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org

+