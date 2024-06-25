England vs Slovenia Predictions and Betting Tips: Three Lions to grind out victory

Our football betting expert offers his England vs Slovenia predictions and betting tips ahead of their Euros clash from the Cologne Stadium on Tuesday

Despite a sub-par performance against Denmark, England remain in pole position in Group C having taken four points from two games and they will be looking to wrap up top spot with victory over Slovenia.

Slovenia will also be aiming for a victory that would send them through as they have shared the spoils in their opening two games with Denmark and Serbia.

England vs Slovenia Betting Tips

England to win & under 3.5 goals @ 5/6 with Betfred

Under 8.5 corners @ 5/6 with Betfred

Adam Gnezda Cerin to be shown a card @ 10/3 with Betfred

England to record another slender success

Despite being considered amongst the leading contenders for Euro 2024, England are yet to impress in Germany, with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Serbia being followed by a 1-1 draw with Denmark.

The Three Lions have started both matches well, scoring goals inside 20 minutes on each occasion, before dropping off and letting their opponents back into the contest.

Gareth Southgate’s side have adopted a defensive approach and have had a total of only seven shots on target, which ought to offer Slovenia some hope.

It is difficult to see England turning on the style with qualification already assured and backing them to prevail in another low-scoring contest appeals.

England tend to keep things tight and eight of their last ten internationals have featured three or fewer goals.

Slovenia, also in the qualification hunt for a last-16 spot, are likely to sit deep and soak up the pressure before relying on their chances on the counter-attack.

That lends itself to a low-scoring fixture - ten of their last 11 matches have featured three or fewer goals - but England’s pressure should ultimately pay off.

Corner count unlikely to go high

Southgate may opt for changes in a bid to freshen things up but it is hard to envisage a marked lift in tempo and, with goals set to be at a premium, corners could also be in short supply.

England’s opening showdown with Serbia featured only three corners, with the Three Lions registering only one, while their 1-1 draw with Denmark featured six corners with Southgate’s side registering just two.

The ball spent the majority of the time in the centre of the pitch in England’s first two assignments and with them set to dominate possession, Slovenia may struggle to create too many chances. That makes under 8.5 corners look a solid play.

Cerin a leading card candidate

This looks a must-win match for Slovenia and it is easy to see their frustrations getting the better of them, especially as they try to retrieve the ball in midfield.

One player that looks a strong card candidate is centre midfielder Adam Gnezda Cerin, who is fortunate to have not already been in the book having committed nine fouls across his opening two games.

Coming up against a midfield featuring Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Declan Rice is likely to prove tricky and it could draw more fouls from Cerin, making him value for a booking.

