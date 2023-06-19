Our expert offers up his three best England vs North Macedonia predictions and betting tips ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifier at Wembley today..

England are making light work of their attempt to qualify for next season’s Euros and Gareth Southgate’s side should see out the season in style with a comfortable victory over North Macedonia at Old Trafford.

The Three Lions were untroubled in a 4-0 win over Malta on Friday and they should make it four victories from as many outings against opponents reeling from surrendering a two-goal lead in their clash against Ukraine.

England vs North Macedonia Betting Tips

Odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

England to win 3-0 @ 5/1 with bet365

Penalty to be awarded @ 2/1 with bet365

Trent Alexander-Arnold to score at any time @ 4/1 with bet365

Three Lions can continue to cruise to Germany

It looks likely that England will have few problems in reaching next summer’s Euros in Germany and they are highly fancied to end their season with a comfortable win against North Macedonia.

Their visitors to Old Trafford should be more proactive than the Maltese, who did not even muster a touch in the England penalty area on Friday, but the Three Lions should be trusted to keep them at arm’s length.

England have scored at least three goals in seven of their last 11 European Championship qualifiers and should be able to do that again in Manchester, especially as their attacking resources could be boosted by great involvement from Phil Foden and Jack Grealish.

They could also ease up at the end, too, so 3-0 looks a sensible correct-score option.

England vs North Macedonia Bet 1: England to win 3-0 @ 5/1 with bet365

North Macedonia could pay the penalty

One of the features of England’s game this season has been the number of penalties that Gareth Southgate’s team have been awarded.

England have had seven in their last 13 games, including two in Friday’s victory in Malta, and it would not be a surprise if that pattern were to follow in Manchester.

Grealish’s potential involvement could create plenty of problems for the North Macedonia defence and the sharp passing in and around the box could have them chasing shadows.

Take a chance that they won’t be able to keep up and Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs is called upon to point to the spot.

England vs North Macedonia Bet 2: Penalty to be awarded @ 2/1 with bet365

Alexander-Arnold can make his mark again

The biggest talking point to come out of Friday’s win in Malta concerned Trent Alexander-Arnold's advanced role.

The Liverpool star has been a bit-part player for England in recent campaigns but, following the lead of Reds manager Jurgen Klopp, Southgate utilised the right-back in a midfield role to great effect.

Alexander-Arnold fired home the second goal from the edge of the box and there is a good chance he could make his mark again if again allowed to play further up the field.

He is also a factor from set-pieces from the edge of the box, so it is worth chancing that he can find the net at OId Trafford.

England vs North Macedonia Bet 3: Trent Alexander-Arnold to score @ 4/1 with bet365