England vs Italy Predictions and Betting Tips: 10/3 England Tip in Euro 2024 Qualifier

Our football betting expert offers his England vs Italy predictions and betting tips in the lead-up to their Euro 2024 qualifier at Wembley on Tuesday

England know a win over Italy will see them qualify for Euro 2024 and they will be buoyed by having won March's reverse fixture 2-1, as this will no doubt be present in their mind ahead of their rematch at Wembley on Tuesday night.

England vs Italy Betting Tips

England to Win and Both Teams to Score @ 10/3 with bet365

Harry Kane anytime goalscorer @ 6/5 with bet365

Jude Bellingham to be booked at 5/2 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Gareth Southgate is expected to make wholesale changes after Friday's tepid 1-0 friendly win over Australia as his team take on an Italy side who beat Malta 4-0 on Saturday to remain unbeaten under new boss Luciano Spalletti.

However, they are without several key forwards through injury and could come unstuck against a strong England side.

England can get the job done

The Three Lions were widely criticised for only beating the Socceroos 1-0, but Southgate picked a scratch side for that game and is expected to recall his big guns on Tuesday.

Declan Rice and Harry Kane got on the scoresheet in March's 2-1 win in Naples and are two of those who look likely to return, with Bukayo Saka and Luke Shaw's injuries all that are keeping England from being at full strength.

Italy have real attacking worries, with Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile and Mateo Retegui all set to miss out. Despite their absentees, the Azzurri still clicked in attack against Malta, with Domenico Berardi netting a brace in that 4-0 win.

England also conceded against Ukraine and Scotland and can be vulnerable at the back.

However, they are often also irresistible in attack and should have enough to grab the victory required to qualify with a couple of games to spare.

England vs Italy Tip 1: England to Win and Both Teams to Score @ 10/3 with bet365

Kane can do it again

Kane was one of England's frontline stars who sat on the bench for the win over Australia but who is sure to be restored to the starting XI on Tuesday.

The England captain's tally of five goals makes him the top scorer in Group C and he opened his account against the Azzurri in March.

Kane has made a lightning start to life in Germany following his move from Tottenham to Bayern Munich, netting eight goals in seven Bundesliga outings and another one in the Champions League.

The 30-year-old also scored in last month's friendly victory over Scotland and his form looks too good to ignore.

England vs Italy Tip 2: Harry Kane anytime goalscorer @ 6/5 with bet365

A booking for Bellingham?

Another England star who joined a new club in the summer was Jude Bellingham. The midfielder has been magnificent for Real Madrid and brought his form into last month's internationals against Ukraine and Scotland.

The 20-year-old got on the scoresheet against the Scots and was inevitably in the thick of the action at Hampden Park, picking up a yellow card for his troubles.

Part of Bellingham's charm is that, despite his tender years, he has a confidence and charisma that ensures he never backs down.

His desire to be in the thick of things will not have gone unnoticed by the Azzurri's experienced midfield.

After being booked in two of his last four outings for Real, he looks a reasonable price to find his way into referee Clement Turpin's notebook.

England vs Italy Tip 3: Jude Bellingham to be booked at 5/2 with bet365