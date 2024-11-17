Our football expert offers his England vs Ireland predictions and betting tips ahead of Sunday’s Nations League clash at 17:00 (17/11/2024).

England took over at the top of Nations League Group B2 on Thursday and will aim to stay there by targeting a victory over Ireland at Wembley.

England vs Ireland Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

England to win 2-0 @ 9/2 with bet365

Jude Bellingham to score the first goal @ 11/2 with bet365

Jayson Molumby to be carded @ 6/4 with bet365

Lions can lock down top spot with routine success

England are back in control of their Nations League group and they can conclude with a solid victory over Ireland, who are assured of third place.

A little over two months have expired since England started their campaign with a comfortable 2-0 success in Dublin.

And there is every chance of an identical scoreline at Wembley where Lee Carsley’s side will be determined to finish the job and clinch automatic promotion back to the competition’s top tier.

England approached their November camp with a depleted squad knowing that they had no room for error.

But they impressed from the first whistle in Athens on Thursday and walked away with a thoroughly deserved 3-0 victory.

Carsley could make a few changes and has already confirmed Harry Kane as a certain starter but the time for experimentation and funky formations has almost certainly passed.

It should be a case of round pegs in round holes and, as long as England stick to the basics, they should have few problems securing the points they need.

Ireland have shown signs of progress by winning two of their last three matches but they have a long way to go before reaching a standard high enough to challenge the top teams in world football.

The Boys in Green had to ride their luck during Thursday’s 1-0 success at home to Finland and they may be content to perform a damage limitation exercise on English soil.

England vs Ireland Tip 1: England to win 2-0 @ 9/2 with bet365

Bellingham brilliance could make the difference

England delivered an impressive team performance against Greece but it was hard to ignore the classy contribution from Jude Bellingham, who seemed to relish playing in an advanced role.

Bellingham has netted just six goals in 39 internationals but four of those have come this year and there is every chance of his tally increasing this weekend.

England vs Ireland Tip 2: Jude Bellingham to score the first goal @ 11/2 with bet365

Molumby looks a card magnet

Ireland will be forced into at least one change with Josh Knight serving a one-match suspension.

West Brom’s Jayson Molumby appears likely to deputise and he may struggle to adjust to the pace and quality of the opposition.

The tough-tackling midfielder was booked in the reverse fixture at the Aviva Stadium and looks a solid 6/4 wager to enter referee Erik Lambrechts’s notebook.

England vs Ireland Tip 3: Jayson Molumby to be carded @ 6/4 with bet365