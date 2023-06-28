England U21s vs Germany U21s Predictions and Betting Tips: Man City man tipped to score in Group Stage Clash

Our betting expert brings you his England vs Germany U21 Euro predictions and betting tips with result and both teams to score tipped in group stages

The final matches of the U21 Euros group stages are upon us and England taken on Germany. The Germans need to win to have any chance of progressing to the Quarter-finals, as well as the Israel vs Czechia result going their way.

England have already qualified for the Quarters but the Young Lions will no doubt want to secure the top spot, and theoretically an easier game.

England vs Germany U21 Betting Tips

Germany to Win @6/4 with bet365

Both Teams to Score in the 2nd Half @2/1 with bet365

Cole Palmer to Score anytime @10/3 with bet365

Must Win Game

Germany simply put, must win this game in order to be able to make the Quarter-finals. Despite the class of this England side, with a raft of Premier League talent, the importance of this match to the Germans' cause cannot be understated.

They will also need for the Czechia and Israel game to go their way, but if they do not get three points from this match that will not matter.

All of this in mind, and the likelihood that with the group in the bag England could look to rotate their side and give some players some time. Taking away from the side who have won the two previous matches could let Germany into the game.

They need to win the match and this should prove the deciding factor against a rotated English side.

England vs Germany U21 Tip 1: Germany to Win @6/4 with bet365

Waiting Game

Despite the considerable talent of both sides, they both seem to be second half merchants when it comes to goals.

Both sides have scored the majority of their goals, in the tournament, in the second half as well, England three of four and Germany one of two.

This combined with what could well be a tight match, Germany not wanting to give anything away early on and an England strike force without too many first half minutes in their legs.

This also doesn't discount any of the first half goals that may or may not go in, but merely that both sides will score in the second half of the match.

England vs Germany U21 Tip 2: Both Teams to Score in the 2nd Half @2/1

Cole to fire at Goal

Cole Palmer could be set to start this week as England may well rotate their squad away from the two regular starters Morgan Gibbs-White and Anthony Gordon.

With this in mind the Manchester City young star could well get the start and find himself in position to try and find himself a goal, buoyed by the treble success and with some minutes under his legs towards the end of the season.

Palmer is considered one of England's rising stars and he will no doubt want to get some goals to his name in what is one of his biggest international platforms to date.

England vs Germany U21 Tip 3: Palmer to Score @10/3 with bet365