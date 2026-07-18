England vs France Betting Offers: Best Super Boosts, Free Bets and Bonuses

England ends its 2026 World Cup campaign by facing France in the third-place play-off.

While manager Thomas Tuchel labelled the third-place play-off as the game that ‘nobody wants to play’, they’re often good to watch, with an average of 3.85 goals per game across the previous bronze finals.

France are 17/20 (1.85) favourites, but several sportsbooks, including Betfred, Paddy Power, and William Hill, offer boosted odds on markets, such as Harry Kane & Ousmane Dembele to take a shot on target.

With goals scored in the third-place play-off counting on the top goalscorer charts, Kane, Dembele, and Kylian Mbappe will look to improve their World Cup tallies.

England vs France Best Super Boosts

Betfred - France to score first @ EVS

With Betfred, users receive odds of 1/1 (2.00) – boosted from 8/13 (1.61) – on France to score first.

Prior to France’s semi-final defeat to Spain, Didier Deschamps’ team opened the scoring in each of its six World Cup games.

By contrast, England have only opened the scoring in three of their seven World Cup games this campaign.

Even if France chooses to rotate their squad, they still have several attackers, such as Desire Doue, Rayan Cherki, and Marcus Thuram, who can trouble England’s backline and score the game’s first goal.

Paddy Power - Kane & Dembele SOT @ EVS

Paddy Power offers odds of 1/1 (2.00), previously priced at 8/11 (1.72) on Kane and Dembele to take a shot on target. The double selection is a strategic play.

Kane has scored six times at this summer’s tournament, taking 1.70 shots on target per 90. The England striker is one goal from equalling Ronaldo Nazario’s 15 World Cup goals, while a brace would put him level with Miroslav Klose.

Given Kane will be 36 years old by the time the 2030 World Cup gets underway, tonight’s game may be his final chance to rise up the all-time goalscoring charts. As such, Kane may take shots from positions he otherwise wouldn’t.

Meanwhile, Ousmane Dembele, who has five goals this tournament, averages 1.30 shots on goal per game. With the shackles off and third-place play-off games historically being high-scoring, the forward is likely to receive goal-scoring chances this evening.

William Hill - France to score first @ EVS

As with Betfred, William Hill offers odds of 1/1 (2.00) on France to score first. The English sportsbook previously priced the market at 8/13 (1.61), meaning the odds are boosted by 24.2%.

BOYLE Sports - France win & BTTS @ 2/1

BOYLE Sports offers odds of 2/1 (3.00), previously 7/4 (2.75) on France to win and both teams to score – but does the double-selection wager make sense?

The sportsbook offers odds of ⅚ (1.83) on France to win, without any conditions that England must score.

The Three Lions haven’t beaten a top-10-ranked team at the World Cup since 2002, but with Kane and Jude Bellingham each netting on six occasions this campaign, they have two players in strong goalscoring form.

England have scored two goals per game this tournament, finding the net in all but one of their matches. In England’s three matches against top-15-ranked nations, they scored 2.66 goals per game.

Even if England are unable to control possession and win the game, they’re statistically likely to score.

Sportsbook Offer Betfred France to score first: 1/1 (2.00) Paddy Power Kane & Dembele SOT: 1/1 (2.00) William Hill France to score first: 1/1 (2.00) BOYLE Sports France win & BTTS: 2/1 (3.00)

Best England vs France Free Bet Offers

Midnite - Bet £5 Get £5

Users who place a £5 pre-game Bet Builder with Midnite receive a £5 free Bet Builder when they meet certain qualifying conditions.

Each Bet Builder must have at least two selections, but there are no minimum odds requirements. Once the qualifying wager has been settled, the £5 free bet is credited to the bettor’s account.

Free bets expire within 72 hours and must be used on football Bet Builder markets. With the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina being played on Sunday, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of the offer.

Virgin Bet - Free Bet Builder

Virgin Bet users who’ve staked and settled £10 on its sportsbooks since 1st June 2026 qualify for a free Bet Builder for tonight’s third-place play-off.

Qualifying users must login to their Virgin Bet account and accept the free bet notification, which informs them of the value of their free bet, which will be between £1 and £20.

The free Bet Builder must have at least three selections and minimum odds of 1/10 (1.10) per leg.

10bet - Bet £10 Get £5

10bet users who place £10 with minimum odds of at least 1/1 (2.00) can secure a £5 free bet for tonight’s game.

If bettors choose to place an accumulator as their qualifying wager, each selection must have minimum odds of ½ (1.50).

Unlike several rival promotions for tonight’s game, free bets expire after seven days and can be used on non-World Cup markets.

BOYLE Sports - 50% Bet Builder Boost

Users can secure a 50% Bet Builder Boost with BOYLE Sports, if they place a same-game multi-leg wager on tonight’s game with combined minimum odds of 3/1 (4.00).

For the Bet Builder Boost to activate, users must click ‘apply’ on either the sportsbook’s desktop or mobile platforms and not stake more than £20.

The maximum boosted payout for the offer is £1,000, and it cannot be used in conjunction with BOYLE Sports’ other Bet Builder offers.

Sky Bet - £1 free bet

Sky Bet’s no-deposit £1 free bet offer is risk-free. To qualify, bettors must visit Sky Bet’s sportsbook and click ‘Opt In.’

The £1 free bet must be used on either a pre-game or in-game England vs France market with no minimum odds.

Each bettor can only redeem the offer on one occasion.

Sportsbook Offer T&Cs Midnite Bet £5 Get £5 Place a £5 pre-match Bet Builder on England vs France to get a £5 free bet for another World Cup Bet Builder Virgin Bet Free Bet Builder To qualify: min £10 cash bet(s) on sportsbook from 01.06.26. Free Bet Builder on every England World Cup game (min 3 sel & odds EVS). Max 1/Member, £1-£20. Stakes not returned. T&Cs apply. Bet Responsibly 18+. 10Bet Bet £10 Get £5 Opt in, bet £10 in real money (Cash balance) on Sports and receive a £5 Free Bet. Single bets below 1/1 (2.00) do not count. Accumulators do not count if any selection is below 1/2 (1.50). BOYLE Sports 50% Bet Builder Boost 18+. UK/IRE, online only. Min odds 3/1. Max stake £/€20. One bet per match. Boost paid after settlement. Max payout £/€1,000. Singles only. Free, void & cashed-out bets excluded. Acc/payment restrictions apply. T&Cs apply. Sky Bet Free £1 Bet Customers must “Opt-in” to receive a £1 completely free bet which can only be used on France v England (the “promotion”).

This Week’s World Cup Fixtures