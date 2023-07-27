Our betting expert brings you his England vs Denmark predictions and betting tips with the Lionesses tipped to secure their 2nd win of the group stage

The Lionesses have gotten off to a lacklustre start in the Women’s World Cup after sneaking past Haiti 1-0 in their first outing.

They'll be fully aware that a win today against Denmark will all-but-secure their place in the knockouts stages with one game left to play.

England vs Denmark Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Alessia Russo 1.5+ Shots on Target @11/8 with bet365

Half-Time/Full-Time - England/England @6/5 with bet365

Over 2 Match Goals @6/5 with bet365

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Remarkable Russo

Alessia Russo was given the start up front against Haiti and with the injury to Beth Mead looks likely to remain here for the rest of the tournament.

She registered six shots in her last outing against Haiti, with five of these being on target, emphasising the fact she has a clear eye for goal.

Furthermore, she will want to put her name in lights come Friday's game given she went scoreless last game, with the only goal against Haiti coming from midfielder Georgia Stanway.

Russo will want to put the onus squarely back on the strikers moving forwards and rectify the poor performance of last game, with this likely to come in the form of her trying her luck at goal more than once.

England vs Denmark Tip 1: Russo 1.5+ Shots on Target @11/8 with bet365

Roaring Lionesses

After last week's performance against Haiti, the Lionesses will want to announce themselves and their intentions in this tournament with a bang, with there being no better way to do this than with a convincing win against the Danish.

England will look to make their class apparent and trounce Denmark, which should come with them being on the front foot from the first minute and looking to seal the game early on.

England have won both halves in six of their last ten games, with some of these coming against strong opposition in the likes of Germany and the USA.

With the desire to prove themselves on the biggest stage and put in a more convincing performance than their game against Haiti, England will crack on with the game early and then see this out seems like the run of play.

England vs Denmark Tip 2: Half-Time/Full-Time - England/England @6/5 with bet365

Scoring in Sydney

The Sydney football stadium is playing host to this match and booth teams will be fired up to try and secure some more points in their group.

All of this should be conducive to a high scoring game with goals flying around.

England scores around 2.2 goals per game, while Denmark scores around 1.2. This should therefore lean towards the over two goals line.

Games that the Lionesses play in also see on average 2.7 goals. This combined with the significant strike power of England's front line, and should shape up for a high scoring affair.

England vs Denmark Tip 3: Over 2 Match Goals @6/5 with bet365