England vs Croatia Offer: Score £40 in Free Bets for Nations League clash

How to Claim Sky Bet’s England Vs Croatia Offer

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England vs Croatia Preview

After three wins and one defeat, England are on the brink of qualifying for the Nations League quarter-finals ahead of their clash against Croatia.

Thomas Tuchel will not be judged or remembered for his team’s Nations League performances.

However, having been heavily scrutinised for his tactical approach in England’s World Cup semi-final against Argentina last summer, the Three Lions have responded impressively.

England have scored the most goals (14) and kept the most clean sheets (3) of any team in the Nations League, despite playing teams ranked 1st and 14th in the FIFA World Rankings.

Tuchel’s team has also created the most big chances (22) and ranks third for possession per game (60.4%), responding to suggestions that England are unable to control games against the world’s best teams.

But Tuchel will not receive plaudits for England’s underlying data metrics unless his team eventually wins a major tournament. England will qualify for the quarter-finals of the Nations League, a tournament they have never progressed beyond the semi-final stage of, by avoiding defeat against Croatia.

The Nations League cannot be considered a major tournament, but lifting the trophy could serve as a catalyst ahead of the 2028 European Championship, which is held in the United Kingdom.

A successful end to the 2026-27 Nations League campaign would have greater benefit than silverware; England needs to become familiar with lifting trophies and beating the world’s best teams.

But before England can think about the knock-out stages of the Nations League, they must avoid defeat against a Croatia team with more quality than its recent results suggest.

Croatia have lost four out of five matches following their dramatic World Cup exit against Portugal.

The Slavic nation has representatives of Barcelona, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and AC Milan in Dominik Livaković, Josip Stanišić, Joško Gvardiol, Mateo Kovačić, and Luka Modric.

Modric, now 41, has played 11 times in Serie A this season and retains the armband at the international level.

Historically, Croatia were considered one of England’s many bogey teams.

Croatia knocked England out in the 2018 World Cup semi final and beat the Three Lions at Wembley in 2007 to prevent Steve McClaren’s team from qualifying for Euro 2008.

But England convincingly beat Croatia 4-2 at last summer’s World Cup before thrashing Slaven Bilic’s team 7-0 earlier this Nations League campaign.

They are Sky Bet’s strong favourites to do so again this evening; the sportsbook offers odds of ⅕ (1.20) on the Three Lions to pick up all three points. Meanwhile, Croatia can be backed at 17/2 (9.50).

Sky Bet’s £40 England vs Croatia Offer - Key Details

Sky Bet Offer Bet 5p Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 Terms and Conditions New customers only. First single & e/w bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply. 18+. Gambleaware.org

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